Ask HN: Will capitalism survive the robot revolution?

Since scarcity ceasing sounds improbable, and I expect people will continue preferring fair systems to unfair ones, I expect capitalism will survive.
The later certainly have their place, driving efficiency and innovation, even if it's only between the robots, although they do require regulation and even intervention to keep them dynamic.
The former (individual ownership of the means of production, be it machinery, IP or branding, and therefore the profits generated by other people's labor) is already an anachronism IMHO, only a single step up from feudalism.
It's demise wouldn't need to wait for the arrival of robots, in a fairer world.
Perhaps your best bet to survive the robot apocalypse is to accumulate some savings so that you're one of the capitalists by the time competitive wages go below the human subsistence level. Robin Hanson discusses this in http://ageofem.com/
If we presume the cost of good drops to near zero if robots are creating everything, and maintaining themselves, then there will be a race to the bottom for cost. For example, if a T-shirt costs US$0.001 to make (including raw materials), then anything above that is pure profit for the seller. Suddenly people need less money to buy things that were very expensive.
I think you need to look at the portion of cost that is associated with labour and defects, and assume this will be the cost of the good until raw materials are reduced in cost as well.
Personally, no. I don't think capitalism in it current form can survive robot revolution.
(There will be bumps on the road, and, as technologists with increasing economic power, we should vote for politicians who support smoothing out those bumps.)
That's like asking if gravity will still exist in 100 years.
No system has ever been more efficient than free markets, and robots will only help with efficiency. The only way to kill capitalism is by the state.
The only way capitalism in its current form exists is through the support and use of state power. Private and intellectual property are entirely dependent on state recognition and are propped up by the states monopoly on violence.
