Ask HN: Will capitalism survive the robot revolution?
13 points by chamoda 1 hour ago | 11 comments





Capitalism is the most fair (symmetric) solution to the class of multiplayer games in which the participants have asymmetric access to many kinds of scarce goods. [okay, that's somewhat speculation, but I expect it's right.]

Since scarcity ceasing sounds improbable, and I expect people will continue preferring fair systems to unfair ones, I expect capitalism will survive.

I think people often confuse capitalism, and competitive free markets.

The later certainly have their place, driving efficiency and innovation, even if it's only between the robots, although they do require regulation and even intervention to keep them dynamic.

The former (individual ownership of the means of production, be it machinery, IP or branding, and therefore the profits generated by other people's labor) is already an anachronism IMHO, only a single step up from feudalism.

It's demise wouldn't need to wait for the arrival of robots, in a fairer world.

Suppose we get to robots doing almost all the productive work, with humans living on basic income. Would markets still direct the work? I think so. http://e-drexler.com/d/09/00/AgoricsPapers/agoricpapers.html explores the idea of an economy of programs that needs to face the economic calculation problem just as much as an economy of people does. It's relatively little-known early work in the lineage of smart contracts and Bittorrent.

Perhaps your best bet to survive the robot apocalypse is to accumulate some savings so that you're one of the capitalists by the time competitive wages go below the human subsistence level. Robin Hanson discusses this in http://ageofem.com/

Very good question.

If we presume the cost of good drops to near zero if robots are creating everything, and maintaining themselves, then there will be a race to the bottom for cost. For example, if a T-shirt costs US$0.001 to make (including raw materials), then anything above that is pure profit for the seller. Suddenly people need less money to buy things that were very expensive.

I think you need to look at the portion of cost that is associated with labour and defects, and assume this will be the cost of the good until raw materials are reduced in cost as well.

Personally, no. I don't think capitalism in it current form can survive robot revolution.

Successful robots will multiply and scarcity will continue to exist its just a question of where. Energy and water for example. The world wont suddenly achieve equilibrium. Money will still be relevant to trade in things that are scarce. Therefore the focus of capitalism may switch but there will none the less be capitalism and plenty of it.

My bet is that we'll just transition to an economy where the vast majority of jobs are service jobs.

(There will be bumps on the road, and, as technologists with increasing economic power, we should vote for politicians who support smoothing out those bumps.)

Of course.

That's like asking if gravity will still exist in 100 years.

No system has ever been more efficient than free markets, and robots will only help with efficiency. The only way to kill capitalism is by the state.

It could, and has been, argued that the very efficiency that makes capitalism work so well is the exact reason why it will fail. Once total efficiency is achieved capitalism will eat itself.

> The only way to kill capitalism is by the state.

The only way capitalism in its current form exists is through the support and use of state power. Private and intellectual property are entirely dependent on state recognition and are propped up by the states monopoly on violence.

The question is more of what society values. One can make an excellent case that Capitalism is suboptimal, but of course it is ruthlessly efficient. The two are separate questions.

Yes. Capitalism will exist so long as there is scarcity. Humanity has proven that when technology gives us abundance, we will reproduce until there's scarcity again. Machines can make things more efficient, but not faster than humans breed.

