Show HN: My Labyrinth Video Game

Hello All, I'm currently working on a very simple video game that I'm planning to release on the Android Play Store. The purpose of the game is to complete a labyrinth before time runs out. There will be around 50 labyrinths. The link [1] below has a video of the game play. As you can see it is still very rough but I think that the game mechanics are pretty much all set. It has taken me a lot longer than expected (9 months so far) to complete this because I decided to go the crazy route and create everything from scratch. I even created a level editor so that it would be easier to create each labyrinth. I may show a video of the level editor if there is any interest on this game. I'm currently going to spend the rest of my time polishing it as much as I can and creating new levels. Any feedback is appreciated. [1] https://youtu.be/AA4GSmYAQyk