|
|Show HN: My Labyrinth Video Game
|
1 point by felipemnoa 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hello All,
I'm currently working on a very simple video game that I'm planning to release on the Android Play Store. The purpose of the game is to complete a labyrinth before time runs out. There will be around 50 labyrinths. The link [1] below has a video of the game play. As you can see it is still very rough but I think that the game mechanics are pretty much all set.
It has taken me a lot longer than expected (9 months so far) to complete this because I decided to go the crazy route and create everything from scratch. I even created a level editor so that it would be easier to create each labyrinth. I may show a video of the level editor if there is any interest on this game.
I'm currently going to spend the rest of my time polishing it as much as I can and creating new levels.
Any feedback is appreciated.
[1] https://youtu.be/AA4GSmYAQyk
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact