We're trying to make it dead simple to offset your carbon footprint, starting with your rideshares and eventually expanding into other integrations (airlines, electric grid, etc.).

It's currently a soft launch, very much alpha at the moment. Everything is functional, but our onboarding could be better. Right now our only integration is with Uber/Lyft.

We'd love to get feedback on a couple things!

* What we're trying to figure out: Would a set-it-and-forget-it style service work for carbon offsets?

* Do you find the information in the offset review page useful?

* If you didn't know about offsets before, do you feel more informed?

* Does a $5/month price point seem reasonable for handling offsets + calculations + a nice report sent to you?