Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
A Plea for Responsible and Contextualized Reporting on User Security
(
technosociology.org
)
7 points
by
CiPHPerCoder
27 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
CiPHPerCoder
12 minutes ago
As a contingency plan in case this article gets the HN hug of death:
http://archive.is/ACTOT
reply
tptacek
23 minutes ago
With just a few exceptions, the people who signed this are sort of a who's-who of practical cryptographic research and, in particular, of research into cryptographic backdoors.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply