Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The Jobs Most Likely to Be Taken Over by Robots in the Near Future
(
lifehacker.com
)
4 points
by
ourmandave
48 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
nerdponx
37 minutes ago
Cool. The embedded interactive chart didn't load for me -- I had to follow the link out to the Tableau dashboard:
https://public.tableau.com/profile/mckinsey.analytics#!/vizh...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply