Ask HN: What's the meaning of HN karma point?

But you get some new features in HN with more karma.
flag posts at 20 points
create a poll at 200 points
change your headline bar color at 200 points
downvote a comment at 500 points
The set of features and the threshold change from time to time, often without notice. I'm not sure that this are the current numbers.
reply
But you get some new features in HN with more karma.
flag posts at 20 points
create a poll at 200 points
change your headline bar color at 200 points
downvote a comment at 500 points
The set of features and the threshold change from time to time, often without notice. I'm not sure that this are the current numbers.
reply