Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What's the meaning of HN karma point?
1 point by taobility 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Just noticed I earned some karma by submitting some link. And what's the meaning for that? I can't post if my karma is negative?





They are useless internet points, you can't exchange them for money. :)

But you get some new features in HN with more karma.

flag posts at 20 points

create a poll at 200 points

change your headline bar color at 200 points

downvote a comment at 500 points

The set of features and the threshold change from time to time, often without notice. I'm not sure that this are the current numbers.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: