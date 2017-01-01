Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What’s New in Docker 1.13? (docker.com)
34 points by hackerpt 4 hours ago





The "Use compose-files to deploy swarm mode services" is really intriguing to me, especially when they quote this one liner:

> docker stack deploy --compose-file=docker-compose.yml my_stack

But there's no links to further documentation or anything. Can this be used to deploy easily to a cluster of Droplets for instance?

I feel like the low end/longtail deployment of Docker is really underserved. I want to use Docker for its devops merits, but I have yet to find a clear, concise guide for deploying a simple web app to one or a cluster of VPS instances for a modest traffic project.

I'm very excited about the clean-up commands!

Docker desperately needs this, it's so frustrating constantly having full disk space due to untagged containers and unbounded volumes.

If you're on Mac, it's still a bit of a problem; hopefully the SSD-gobbling Docker.qcow2 file problem[1] is fixed soon!

[1] https://github.com/docker/for-mac/issues/371

Looks like it is fixed in https://twitter.com/kelseyhightower/status/82223709949555097.... Im looking for official changelog for confirmation though.

