Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Why aren't Unicode passwords a big thing?
3 points by shapath 27 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
ASCII character set only has 127 input options. Unicode has over 128,000 input options. Wouldn't moving to Unicode enabled passwords make passwords, in general, exponentially secure?

In short, why do most websites restrict their passwords to the ASCII character table?






I don't have any experience with this, but I suppose it's probably due to a) a lack of awareness and b) a lack of support.

For one, people probably aren't aware enough of unicode to think to use a unicode character in their password, and they probably also aren't aware of how to actually type a unicode character.

Plus, website support for unicode chars is... unpredictable. If I set my password to "foo1234", then I expect it to be "foo1234", not just "foo" and a lack of any error.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: