Ask HN: Why aren't Unicode passwords a big thing?

In short, why do most websites restrict their passwords to the ASCII character table?
For one, people probably aren't aware enough of unicode to think to use a unicode character in their password, and they probably also aren't aware of how to actually type a unicode character.
Plus, website support for unicode chars is... unpredictable. If I set my password to "foo1234", then I expect it to be "foo1234", not just "foo" and a lack of any error.
