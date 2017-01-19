Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Bank Execs in Davos Privately Say London Clearing Probably Safe
(
bloomberg.com
)
9 points
by
JumpCrisscross
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
ksenzee
25 minutes ago
Headline should read "Bank Execs in Davos Privately Say London Clearing Probably Safe". Right now the last bit is chopped off.
reply
tdoggette
20 minutes ago
That's not much of an improvement in terms of comprehensibility.
reply
JumpCrisscross
17 minutes ago
>
Right now the last bit is chopped off
Pardon me--fixed.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply