Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Why productivity matters to you?
2 points by alfonsodev 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I've being asking this to myself recently and I found it to be a very important question, answering it helped me to focus more during the day, so I wanted to share the question here, and I'm curious about your thoughts.





Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: