How Discord Stores Billions of Messages Using Cassandra (discordapp.com)
63 points by jhgg 1 hour ago





I use Discord a fair amount, and something that annoys me about it is that everyone has their own server.

I realize this is a key part of the product, but the way I tend to use it is split into two modes:

- I hang out on a primary server with a few friends. We use it when we play games together.

- I get invited to someone else's server when I join up with them in a game.

The former use case is fine but the latter annoys me. I end up having N extra servers on my Discord client that I'll likely never use again. I get pings from their silly bot channels (seemingly even if I turn notifications off for that server/channel), and I show up in their member lists until I remove myself.

I wish there was a way to accept an invite as "temporary", so that it automatically goes away when I leave or shut down Discord. Maybe keep a history somewhere if I want to go back (and the invite is still valid).

Aside from that, it's a great product and really cleaned up the gamer-focused voice chat landscape. It confuses me that people will still use things like TeamSpeak or (god help you) Ventrilo when you can get a server on Discord for free with far better features.

Now that I posted this, I realize this has little to do with TFA. Sorry.

edit: formatting, apology

We have plans to make using temporary sessions in games a much better experience so look out for that in the future.

There's also a "Grant temporary membership" option when creating the invite that will automatically kick users when they disconnect unless a role has been assigned to them, but having that as an option when accepted would be cool.

It's possible to leave servers. I was also irritated by the exact behaviour you described, until I figured out how to leave servers. You can also mute all notifications from a server.

Not surprised to see other companies facing issues with Cassandra and tombstones. Don't get me wrong, I understand the need for tombstones in a distributed system like Cassandra... It doesn't make it any less of a pain though :).

Publicly naming a group of users who caused a problem with their system makes me uncomfortable enough to avoid trying their service. How do I know the next blog post won't be calling me out for doing something wrong?

Also, apparently you can't search past messages...yet.

We make friends with owners of large public Discords and they had no problem with being included. The owner of that Discord even enjoyed reading the blog post.

You can also search past messages and the blog post ends with saying the follow-up will be about search. Search is not rolled out to everyone but will next week.

https://support.discordapp.com/hc/en-us/articles/11500046858...

Neat. That seems like a major addition.

Can I download the full transcript of a channel for safekeeping in case things are deleted in the future?

We don't have an archive downloader, but you can use our API to scan over the history and save it.

https://discordapp.com/developers/docs/resources/channel

Thanks for sharing. I guess I'm not quite in the target market. It seems like a very interesting evolution beyond prior closed chat systems like AIM, ICQ, etc.

