I realize this is a key part of the product, but the way I tend to use it is split into two modes:
- I hang out on a primary server with a few friends. We use it when we play games together.
- I get invited to someone else's server when I join up with them in a game.
The former use case is fine but the latter annoys me. I end up having N extra servers on my Discord client that I'll likely never use again. I get pings from their silly bot channels (seemingly even if I turn notifications off for that server/channel), and I show up in their member lists until I remove myself.
I wish there was a way to accept an invite as "temporary", so that it automatically goes away when I leave or shut down Discord. Maybe keep a history somewhere if I want to go back (and the invite is still valid).
Aside from that, it's a great product and really cleaned up the gamer-focused voice chat landscape. It confuses me that people will still use things like TeamSpeak or (god help you) Ventrilo when you can get a server on Discord for free with far better features.
Now that I posted this, I realize this has little to do with TFA. Sorry.
edit: formatting, apology
Also, apparently you can't search past messages...yet.
You can also search past messages and the blog post ends with saying the follow-up will be about search. Search is not rolled out to everyone but will next week.
https://support.discordapp.com/hc/en-us/articles/11500046858...
Can I download the full transcript of a channel for safekeeping in case things are deleted in the future?
https://discordapp.com/developers/docs/resources/channel
