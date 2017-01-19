[0]: http://www.history.com/news/a-perfect-solar-superstorm-the-1...
Economic stagnation would probably be the least of our problems. The cascading issues from a world without power for an extended period of time are incredibly far reaching. It would most certainly be a form of chaos.
A CME wouldn't cause a world without power. It would cause parts of the world to lose their power grids and satellites. Generators would almost certainly be hooked up to critical infrastructure and cities in rich countries.
Personally I'd live to see a "World War Z" style novel about the impact of space weather.
"We can’t dodge, prevent or suppress solar flares. But we can increase funding for early-warning systems such as the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado."
We can't prevent a solar flare. We can prevent a lot of the damage by powering down, decoupling and/or shielding vulnerable equipment.
Coronal mass ejections exhibit "transit times from the Sun out to the mean radius of Earth's orbit of about 13 hours to 86 days (extremes), with about 3.5 days as the average" [1]. That's enough time to react.
[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronal_mass_ejection
Can anyone speak authoritatively on what the benefits of this would be? Is early warning of an event sufficient to truly mitigate the potential impact?
