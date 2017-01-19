Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Space Weather Could Trigger a Future Economic Crisis (bloomberg.com)
24 points by JumpCrisscross 1 hour ago





The descriptions of effects of the 1859 solar storm on the telegraph system[0] are pretty crazy. It started fires, shocked operators, powered unplugged machines, etc. Can't imagine what that would be like with all of our modern machines.

[0]: http://www.history.com/news/a-perfect-solar-superstorm-the-1...

They fail to mention all the very similar accidents that happened in those days regardless of space weather. We have safety systems in place today (fuses, breakers, grounded parts) to prevent accidents that were once the norm. They will also mitigate space weather effects. It would be bad, but not nearly as destructive.

> A world without power because of damaged transformers would become economically stagnant

Economic stagnation would probably be the least of our problems. The cascading issues from a world without power for an extended period of time are incredibly far reaching. It would most certainly be a form of chaos.

> a world without power

A CME wouldn't cause a world without power. It would cause parts of the world to lose their power grids and satellites. Generators would almost certainly be hooked up to critical infrastructure and cities in rich countries.

"One Second After" is often suggested reading about what those issues might look like. Like many books in the genre, it's interesting but the political leanings of the author quickly become apparent.

Personally I'd live to see a "World War Z" style novel about the impact of space weather.

But this is Bloomberg so the focus is on what it will do to your money.

I find it interesting that Bloomberg gets all hyped out about the consequences of Outer Space events that may eventually happen and we do not have any way to prevent, but cheerfully ignores the consequences, - and the very tangible costs, - of Climate Change here on Earth.

"We can’t dodge, prevent or suppress solar flares. But we can increase funding for early-warning systems such as the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado."

Oh, wait. Nevermind... I get it now.

> that may eventually happen and we do not have any way to prevent

We can't prevent a solar flare. We can prevent a lot of the damage by powering down, decoupling and/or shielding vulnerable equipment.

Coronal mass ejections exhibit "transit times from the Sun out to the mean radius of Earth's orbit of about 13 hours to 86 days (extremes), with about 3.5 days as the average" [1]. That's enough time to react.

[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronal_mass_ejection

> We can also throw up more satellites specifically designed to watch out for solar storms.

Can anyone speak authoritatively on what the benefits of this would be? Is early warning of an event sufficient to truly mitigate the potential impact?

Am I right in thinking with advanced warning this could be mitigated by simply shutting down the power grids for a few hours? That would be a big deal, but clearly not as bad as taking it out.

I think the massive electromagnetic flux caused by the CME interacting with Earth's magnetosphere induces current even in powered-down systems. I believe it's necessary to cut lines and perhaps even disconnect individual transformers from the grid.

