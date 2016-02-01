Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Building Perl6 with Visual C++ 2015 (github.com)
First, VS 2015 CE does come with `git` and `perl`[1] so you don't really need Strawberry Perl. Perl itself builds fine with the 2013 compiler (which is installed alongside 2015), so if you needed to, you could just build your own.

Second, you don't really have to do that much

    perl Configure.pl --gen-moar --gen-nqp --backends=moar --prefix=c:/opt/perl6
    make
    make install
is sufficient.

Third, I was told `panda` is no longer the preferred module installer[2] and told to use `zef` instead.

Frankly, both create too many droppings for my taste.

[1]: https://www.nu42.com/2016/02/perl-spreading-windows-visual-s...

[2]: https://stackoverflow.com/q/41416011/100754

[3]: https://github.com/ugexe/zef

