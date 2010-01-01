https://dekunukem.wordpress.com/
It's an interesting take on retro; gives the user the feel of a retro computer without all the gnarly period-accurate hardware. Also amusing that the STM32 supporting CPU has far more power than the main Z80 CPU.
More details: https://github.com/mamedev/mame/blob/master/src/mame/drivers...
