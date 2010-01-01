Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
FAP80, a retro computer without the retro baggage (github.com)
36 points by signa11 30 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





The blog posts have a ton more detail and make for fascinating reading (or browsing the pictures):

https://dekunukem.wordpress.com/

It's an interesting take on retro; gives the user the feel of a retro computer without all the gnarly period-accurate hardware. Also amusing that the STM32 supporting CPU has far more power than the main Z80 CPU.

Interesting. I was poking around the MAME database and found that the Z80 was used as recently as 2010 by a company called Igrosoft to make video slot machines, along with some modern PLDs and support chips. They also use a YM2149-compatible sound chip for that authentic bleepy sound.

More details: https://github.com/mamedev/mame/blob/master/src/mame/drivers...

Super cool. I'm impressed.

