Sidehelm: a pipeline to validate, test, and pull CSV data (sidehelm.com)
15 points by iamwil 57 minutes ago





How trustworthy is Sidehelm in handling of the data? Do they ensure that the pipelined data does not come into contact with human eyes, or is not copied?

I cannot really think of many services off the top of my head that would be so willing to give significant chunks of data to another pipelining service.

Sidehelm operates the same way many ETL or logging services do. Everything that it does is completely automated and any data retained is for the end user to inspect, not us. Any domain specific data error that happens, we would notify you for you to fix and replay through the pipeline.

Dear HN users,

Could you please link to alternative solutions?

Does AWS Glue solve the same problems? https://aws.amazon.com/glue/

I could do with those suggestions too, we have a strong need for a CSV validation tool.

After a brief search, this seems promising:

https://theodi.org/blog/introducing-csvlint

What do you do for work that you have a strong need for a CSV validation tool?

