How We’re Building a Business to Last
(
cockroachlabs.com
)
26 points
by
orangechairs
57 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
lclarkmichalek
27 minutes ago
Do you envision features moving from CCL to APL? For instance, should the database ecosystem change such that everyone and their mother are offering row level geo partitioning in OSS databases, would it be likely that that feature would become APL licensed?
reply
bdarnell
11 minutes ago
(Cockroach Labs CTO here) We don't really anticipate making a lot of changes like this, but yes, it's possible that as the product and market evolve we may change our minds and relicense some CCL features as APL. Of course, we wouldn't move in the other direction - once something has been released under the Apache license it will stay that way.
reply
rmnoon
17 minutes ago
He covers that in the post. TL;DR yes.
reply
