Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How We’re Building a Business to Last (cockroachlabs.com)
26 points by orangechairs 57 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Do you envision features moving from CCL to APL? For instance, should the database ecosystem change such that everyone and their mother are offering row level geo partitioning in OSS databases, would it be likely that that feature would become APL licensed?

reply


(Cockroach Labs CTO here) We don't really anticipate making a lot of changes like this, but yes, it's possible that as the product and market evolve we may change our minds and relicense some CCL features as APL. Of course, we wouldn't move in the other direction - once something has been released under the Apache license it will stay that way.

reply


He covers that in the post. TL;DR yes.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: