Quick, How Might the Alien Spacecraft Work? (backchannel.com)
13 points by D_Guidi 1 hour ago





Yesterday, I watched Bruno Vassel fly his glider in the Rocky Mountains for nearly 2 hours on Youtube. I hypothesize someday we will be able to extract energy from the Ether to power our own spaceships in a similar way to gliding. That's not to say we won't need to add our own energy to get somewhere specific!

