Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Eventually Consistent: How to Make a Mobile-First Distributed System
(
realm.io
)
26 points
by
astigsen
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
bsaul
10 minutes ago
After having built an app that was supposed to work offline, and resync when the connexion is up, using OT as well ( A basic one), i have the feeling that the
general
problem is hard, but if you stick to trying to solve
your specific
problem, things become much simpler. As an example OT operations can be either generic such as "update a property of an object" and then good luck solving conflicts, or very qualified with a business context such as "transfert money from account a to b", in which case the server-side code with which you synchronize will be much more able to resolve any issue case per case.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply