Eventually Consistent: How to Make a Mobile-First Distributed System (realm.io)
After having built an app that was supposed to work offline, and resync when the connexion is up, using OT as well ( A basic one), i have the feeling that the general problem is hard, but if you stick to trying to solve your specific problem, things become much simpler. As an example OT operations can be either generic such as "update a property of an object" and then good luck solving conflicts, or very qualified with a business context such as "transfert money from account a to b", in which case the server-side code with which you synchronize will be much more able to resolve any issue case per case.

