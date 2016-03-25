Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why I don't believe in Uber's Success (benjamin-encz.de)
The commercial airline industry has lost money over the whole of its existence. If I'm flying from NYC to DAL, I'm flying the cheapest carrier (with a slight nod to Frequent Flyer programs).

I'm not sure how Uber, Lyft, etc are any different than Southwest, American, etc. Cab companies (which I hate) and airlines saw this years ago and promoted regulations to protect their fees (and, thereby, wages). Airlines lost those regulations under Reagan.

To wit, I had dinner with a few friends in SF and it was raining when we left: "I'll call an Uber and we can share. ewww... 250% surge pricing or $90. Lemme check Lyft. Sweet, Lyft is about $50. Our Lyft will be here in 3 minutes." There was zero friction switching from Uber to Lyft.

Winning in this market seems to require a Level 4+ autonomous car [1] monopoly. Level 4+ autonomous cars are not going to be here anytime soon and Uber's not going to have a monopoly. So it's going to continue to be a gnarly pricewar, made worse by Level 3 (in which the "driver"/pilot is a student doing his homework for $5/hour, taking over driving once or twice per hour).

Not sure I agree so much with the body of TFA but I certainly agree with its conclusion.

[1] http://www.techrepublic.com/article/autonomous-driving-level...

> 250% surge pricing or $90. Lemme check Lyft. Sweet, Lyft is about $50. Our Lyft will be here in 3 minutes." There was zero friction switching from Uber to Lyft.

That's not zero friction.

Zero friction would be if you routed the directions under "Public Transit" in Google Maps and scrolled to the bottom where you can see both Lyft and Uber pricing (and clickable links) next to each other.

In my opinion, giving large scale subsidies to customers seems like a business anti-pattern, and is surely gonna kill a lot of startups in near future.

I have been sold to the Idea that Investors are killing any Internet "Business" by advising Founders against simple & straight-forward business plans. They constantly ask founders not to monetize earlier and wait until founders have no choice but to trash out the company/app to advertisers. The End Result is that founders get more and more scared of asking their customers for money.

If It was upto me, I would take 1000 paying customers over 100k free customers any day. Also this would mean free customers(subsidized customers in Uber's case) not hogging company's valueable resources and company could better serve lower number of paying customers.

Edit: I don't really know how to spell "customer".

I think a lot of investors and founders try to replicate the model that worked for Paypal. By accepting a high customer acquisition cost (in the form of literally giving away money) at the start you can scale up phenomenally quickly. It's a proven model. The problem is that it's hard to know if you can still attract new customers without that artificial appeal, so actually stopping is a huge risk. Your growth figures could collapse. Uber have managed to amass such a ridiculous warchest of cash that they won't need to stop for a really long time. And I suppose that's the point - if they can get to profit even with the subsidies before they run out of money they won't ever have to stop giving away money to new customers.

How is it possible to get to profit with the subsidies?

Amen! VC's favor this approach because this is the only strategy that requires their scale of money. If you just go out and make a useful product and sell it to people you may do very well... but there isn't room for the kind of huge returns VC's need. Through massive subsidies the VC's are trying to buy monopolies in entire markets... and it may be that transportation is such a large market that no amount of private capital can deter competition indefinitely.

Bing might be 90% as good as google, but when people are trying to search for something they are just going to use google. I really started to realize how useful Uber was when i was traveling internationally I just pulled out my phone and a car came. I didn't have to worry about what the rate was going to be. It might have even been above what a taxi might charge, but at least I knew what the cost was going to be. It just kind of works.

I'm not sure how usefulness-when-traveling-internationally is relevant when the vast majority of the market for Uber, Lyft, etc will never board a plane more than a handful of times in their lives...

EDIT: typo ("irrelevant" -> "relevant")

At least he is consistent.

two words: amazon prime

Amazon prime is a major profit center for Amazon. http://www.fool.com/investing/general/2016/03/25/how-prime-m...

I live in Singapore and Uber is a little cheaper than the excellent cab services which operated here even before Uber. There is a big competitor to Uber here called Grab. I switched to Uber because their service is good, drivers are gracious and cars are nice and they give me good offers. Last year I took 300 Uber rides, never once taking the usual Comfort Delgro Cab because their drivers suck. If prices were the same, I would pick an Uber over the traditional cab over 90% of the time due to nicer drivers and service consistency across geographies. The rest of the 10% is when I urgently just need to hail a cab.

I don't think you meant to say that Uber won't be a success. You probably meant that you feel it's over valued. Uber is a success. People love it. They pay surge prices for it. I do it all the time. It MAY be over valued but it is already a success. wake up.

It lost 2-3 billion dollars last year and shows no signs of improving its margins anytime soon. How is that a success?

So then Amazon is not a success either?

Definitely worth reading the Naked Capitalism series he mentions in a footnote:

Part 1: http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2016/11/can-uber-ever-deliver...

Part 2: http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2016/12/can-uber-ever-deliver...

Part 3: http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2016/12/can-uber-ever-deliver...

Part 4: http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2016/12/can-uber-ever-deliver...

Part 5: http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2016/12/can-uber-ever-deliver...

Part 6: http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2017/01/can-uber-ever-deliver...

I don't understand his point. Maybe I'm dense (today, ha).

If Uber has a (simplified) split cost per drive consisting of vehicle (+maintenance) and/or fuel & driver. If subsidised part is generally covering the driver part. When you replace driver with autonomous vehicle and you remove subsidies, you're left with a sustainable (presumably) model on a certain margin that is already rolling. Rolling in a sense that it is already an established business - people know it and use it. You've used subsidies (well, investors cash) to build a business.

Of course, this relies on a presumption they will build a sustainable model on replacing drivers with autonomous vehicles. It also presumes they will not venture into other, (potentially) more profitable business like logistics.

One thing is certain. They are positioning themselves for a great catch which relies on few key components working in the (near) future.

I think real hazard for Uber is regulation (autonomous vehicles for example) and market regulations (see taxi debates in Europe).

The Uber we know right now will probably transition into the self-driving car-based company for freight, passenger transport and ride sharing. It'll be a bit unsettling to see what'll happen to the drivers they're using right now.

I personally think that Uber is not an ethical company (I do live in Europe). They are exploiting tax and legal loopholes to profit off of both drivers and countries, simply because regulation for a taxi company that would be set up like Uber is does not exist yet and most countries take their time to regulate.

When Uber is put up to the same scrutiny as taxi companies are (to ensure their drivers are up to the same standard), they refuse to compete and instead of paying the same tax everyone else does and abiding by the same regulations everyone else does, they just leave the market.

Don't misunderstand me, taxi service in my country is horrible, they're useless and rude and service is generally bad, but just because that's the situation, we should try and improve that, instead of allowing companies like Uber to exploit the situation.

The author's not making the point that there is no margin, but rather that with self-driving cars it'll be a quick race to the bottom against competitors, thus eroding whatever margins Uber is left with after replacing human drivers.

Question is, who are competitors with same scope as them? I don't know any. They are already in position to just switch over. Others would have to build their network first. It's a running start that depends on them playing their cards right.

As far as war chest goes, Uber basically has no competition. As far as their routing and vehicle management algorithms go, there already exist companies with more sophisticated routing systems than Uber. Uber's routing algorithm is basically nearest neighbor search at a massive scale - which is perfect for the on-demand nature of their business; the companies that I'm referring to can support on-demand routing as well as scheduling rides days and weeks in advance.

More knowledge of future rides -> better optimization -> better margins.

Once self-driving cars finally come around, it's going to come down to fleet size and routing optimization, and while Uber can win in the first category, there's no guarantee they can win in the second category.


Any larger car company is a competitor at the same scale. And you don't even need a competitor of the same scale: It's enough if every city has a local competitor.


> Question is, who are competitors with same scope as them? I don't know any.

Presumably traditional car manufacturers (GM, Ford, Toyota, BMW, etc.), upstart car manufacturers (Tesla), and even other large tech conglomerates (Google, Baidu, etc.).

> They are already in position to just switch over. Others would have to build their network first. It's a running start that depends on them playing their cards right.

Uber won't have a monopoly in self-driving tech. Their running start will get eroded (some would argue quickly) by new challengers (probably regional upstarts rather than a global competitor) that have easy access to self-driving tech (think car manufacturers).

Also, Uber's network is mostly on the software and human (drivers) side of things. If self-driving tech becomes a reality, they'll have to quickly pivot to purchasing and maintaining a large fleet of cars. That's not an easy task at scale and not something that Uber necessarily has an advantage over others.

Why aren't car manufacturers already in logistics business? Or are they? I'm trying to find sources. I see VW has its own logistics group, but only for their own use.


What is scope for Uber-likes? What is network? They're simply leveraging a brand - it is almost no moat versus a competitor, especially if they have a structural advantage.

An example advantage would be an autonomous car manufacturer entering the market - they can simply blow Uber out of the water on cost alone.

He argues that self-driving cars will likely be commoditized so that they will not have a competitive advantage there. Combine that will low switching cost for users and their debt will be more of a competitive disadvantage than their network effects.

I don't necessarily agree with the above, but I think it's what he was trying to communicate in the piece. I think that network effects will provide a huge advantage for Uber. The larger your market share, the more predictable your demand and the more optimized your service can be. Uber is more like Adsense for Content than like cabs. They are doing a lot of intention matching/prediction in real time and that is very hard to compete against without scale.

The potential for autonomous point-to-point freight shipping should pay off sooner than it's consumer business, allowing it to reduce it's investment requirements. Debatable on the timelines though.

You assume though that the network they've built up isn't valuable when you talk about self-driving vehicles. I agree the car tech will be commoditised and to my mind Uber owning their own fleet isn't the best option. It'd be very capital intensive and not a great use of cash.

I liken the switch to self driving cars to the same market as buy-to-let home rentals. If you've got the money why not buy a one (or more) of them, send them out and rent them through Uber/Lyft etc. and keep the money rolling in around the clock. Uber takes a smaller cut but also doesn't incur anything like as much risk.

Uber's current problem is they have run out of things to innovate on. They've pretty much nailed the UX in their app, and all they're left with is cars taking people from Point A to Point B. What is left to improve on there?

So now, their only way to grow is to race to the bottom on price and undercut their competitors. And the only way to do that is to light billions of VC dollars on fire in the form of subsidized trips. That money isn't being invested in R&D or any form of innovation, just bridging the price gap between what the ride should cost (because of driver + vehicle costs) and what they are charging (which is a stupid low price most of the time).

The longshot they're taking on innovating by transitioning to self driving cars is downright reckless considering nearly all experts agree we're at a MINIMUM 5 years off from anything feasible in the real world, more likely 10+ years.

So they're going to have to raise their prices, or continue raising funds at an absurd rate (mind you, they've already raised $13,000,000,000 damn dollars). And they'll have to continue to light that VC money on fire in subsidized rides, rather than innovating on their product, because there's not really any other way to innovate on these rides.

As for the subsidies, I can't even understand why they are lowering their prices so aggressively anymore. It feels like each time I get into an Uber it's slightly cheaper. I was happy paying $25 for an uber to the airport rather than $30 for a cab, but now it's something like $14, which is great for my wallet, but I really don't even need it that cheap. It's bizarre.

> I was happy paying $25 for an uber to the airport rather than $30 for a cab, but now it's something like $14

You were happy paying $25, but they wanted more costumers, even the ones who just want to pay 15.

Uber will be successful, but the problem is right now there is no barrier to entry in the market. They're pushing Lyft to spend more on marketing in order to get shares.

Uber has a huge chance of taking over public transportation and making it more effective. That's what I think they're gunning for...to privatize public transportation. How else will you get around town?

> Uber’s growth is fueled by subsidies

A lot of people think if their Uber/Lyft ride is cheaper than their traditional taxi because it's subsidized. The lower fare for the most part is due to extreme efficiency difference between a taxi company and Uber/Lyft.

1. Uber/Lyft don't own the cars. They are leveraging car owners capital

2. Uber/Lyft drivers are more efficient because they don't have to roam around the city to find a passenger and they get notifications for when to work. The system scales up and down on demand. No taxi company that owns cars can do this.

3. Uber and Lyft are more convenient for the passenger and it makes people to use them more. I can definitely see myself and people around me to use Uber/Lyft way more than taxi since they came along.

Uber and similar companies are purring cash into this growth because at the end of the day they can make a profit because they are more efficient. And no, it's not easy to make a clone. The network effect is huge!

Uber is fueled heavily by subsidies. I took an Uber pool to work, set price of $25. I was the only one picked up, but due to traffic it took ~1hr. The total price that the driver saw was ~60. Someone paid that driver the $35, and it wasn't me, it was Uber (venture capital). That is purely subsidizing and artificially lowering prices.

reply


"Subsidies for Uber's drivers are responsible for the majority of the company's losses globally, [head of finance] Gupta told investors"

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-08-25/uber-lose...

> 1. Uber/Lyft don't own the cars. They are leveraging car owners capital

In Singapore they tried out the model to own cars because car ownership is pretty low here in general ~10%. They bought cars at a massive scale. This model seems to be working for them and they have expanded this model to other countries. Check out Lion Car Rentals. 100% Uber owned.

The lower fare is because they are not even trying to make a profit.

Disagree, they are profitable in many territories already. Check your facts.

How do you define a successful business? Is it solely based on return to investors? How long does it need to be in business to be successful? How does Uber define success?

I hear rumors that IBM is not successful anymore. Also same of GE and GM.

It's an interesting topic but the financials are too black-box for us outsiders to form a strong opinion.

Yes the drivers are subsidized but the prices fluctuate based on supply throughout the day. On friday night in the city you can find uber prices surpass taxi drivers. The future of Uber has too many variables to have a strong stance on it's "success".

Why everyone assumes that Uber could be allowed to become a monopoly? There are anti-monopoly laws. I understand that so far Uber was allowed to break lots of laws - but this cannot go on indefinitely.

Possibility: seeing all this, Uber looks hard at what they do have and simply becomes contract cab dispatcher for all cabs everywhere, smartly choosing which cab to call to the scene of the caller using their algorithms. And lets existing can companies so the actual driving.

Why? Currently some cab companies have shitty apps, others have none. Your chances of getting a cab in a suburb of an unfamiliar city is zero. Uber can fix that.

The question then becomes: Is a global taxi dispatcher worth 70 billion dollars? Maybe. Probably not.

My hunch is yes. I decided to do some quick math.

-NYC has ~13,605 licensed taxicabs.

-The average annual net income for a NYC taxi (in 2015, probably a bit lower now) was $58,555.

-$58,555 * 13,605 = $796,640,775

This figure is for taxis only, in one (big) city. It leads me to think that $70 billion is not an absurd number, globally.

edit: sources: https://www.yellowcabnyctaxi.com/blog/new-york-city-taxi-rev...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taxicabs_of_New_York_City

Investors might think they will branch out into deliveries and other stuff like amazon did from books.

reply


The self-driving cars and consistent platform could seal the deal against the small players entering.

That's not to say their valuation is correct, or anything. :)

If I could bet against Uber, I would do it

reply


What would you bet against? Its current and/or probable IPO valuation? That it'll be around in 10 years?

Because I'd be willing to make a bet (say 1k) for Uber, depending on the terms.

I'd also make a bet for Lyft, depending on the terms.

How would one short a pre-IPO company. Betting sites?

The difficulty of shorting something like Uber is getting the timing right. Not only do you have to bet that Uber is over-valued, you also have to bet about the timing of when Uber runs out of starry-eyed investors to fuel the valuations. That is dependent on when it runs out of money, how quickly Uber decides to burn, and when the financials become clear enough to enough people that the public decides that the emperor has no clothes. (If it's actually the case that the emperor has no clothes.)

There's a startup, dotblu I believe, that allowed you to bet on anything. It was with fake blupoints, but I think their plan was to then transform the site into a general purpose betting platform where folks like you would shell out real money on a well defined bet. I think they pivoted to do esport betting.

According to Crunchbase, DotBlu has closed.

https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/dotblu#/entity

You can. Buy a taxi medallion. In buenos aires they are worth about 25ku$S, and uber has been made illegal but is still operational.

It's possible to believe that Uber's future valuation will be lower then it currently is, and also believe that the traditional taxi companies will not be the big winners. Or to believe that they will be the big winners, but not because medallions will become valuable.

People said similar things about Facebook/Instagram. Or even the internet as a whole (Paul Krugman).

Those services don't have a fixed cost per unit. Please read the article before commenting.

What does that have to do with anything? You're going to dismiss all his thinking because people said things about two completely different things? Lol

Depends on how you define success. Imo, Uber will become financially successful when autonomous cars and trucks work well and are regulated.

The problem is that Uber can easily be destroyed when that happens. For example, imagine that all the German automakers decide that their fleet of autonomous cars works only for an app that they developed(maximize profits). The same can happen from the Japanese automakers, etc. Another problem is that they will need A LOT of money to buy and maintain all those autonomous cars, something that they don't do now. Personally I think Uber can die under hundreds of scenarios and survive under one or two in the long run.

Amzn and tsla started reporting profits just recently. Would you call them failure?

He addresses that notion:

>In this regard Uber is pretty different from other fast growing startups.

>Economies of scale won’t help, since Uber has a high fixed cost per unit associated with their service - the drivers - that won’t become significantly cheaper as the service grows.

>Network effects are mostly irrelevant for Uber’s business. Yes, they need a large supply of drivers to make the service viable, but this isn’t an advantage of Uber compared to regular cabs which have sufficient availability in most cities. I also don’t see a potential network effect in Uber’s global availability. Most users take rides in their home city and they would happily switch to a local competitor with lower prices, even if that means they would need to use a different service when they are traveling.

Also, Tesla will continue to generate losses until they hit full scale and stop growing, at which point they will have the economies of scale that they need to deliver profits. Amazon's "profits" or "losses" are miniscule in comparison to revenue, because they are reinvesting so much. Uber has huge losses because they are taking a loss on each ride; which would be fine if they would get something out of that growth. Amazon gets better distribution, better deals with manufacturers, and other economies of scale. What efficiency gains does Uber get as it grows? Uber pool? Is that going to be a big profit source in the future?

Amazon and Tesla both required large capital expenditures to get running and get more efficient. It's not like Amazon was actually losing money each sale like Uber is.

I don't think he's saying that it will take a long time for them to turn a profit, but that they never will (or only ever will see the tiny profit margins that, say, the airline industry does).

As far as an investor in Uber is concerned success means valuation going up; failure means valuation going down.

Amzn is profitable without burning through investment capital. Tesla is in a much better position but it also could still fail .

Amzn prints money with web services. practically 0 marginal costs.

Any word on IPO timeline?

