Ask HN: Any open-source project in need of a Technical Writer?
22 points by philippnagel 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite
I want to get into the field and think supporting an open-source project in that area is a great way to do that.





Most popular (and unpopular, for that matter) open source projects would probably appreciate someone who wants to write high quality documentation.

A good approach might be to find some projects you're interested in on Github, and contact them to ask if they'd be interested in someone adding to/improving their documentation and project wiki. I suspect you'll find projects interested in this rather quickly. Then, contributing will be as easy as making a pull request. And that way, any potential employers or clients can easily verify that you've actually done the work you claim you've done by looking at your Github commit history.

Great advice, going through my Github Stars right now.

We, at the Open Bank Project, could do with some help. We are an open source API for banks https://github.com/OpenBankProject - ping me if you want to get involved

I'm one of the maintainers for Redux ( https://github.com/reactjs/redux ), and added a couple major sections to the docs. I'm always interested in more ways to improve the docs, whether it be new information, improving the writing, or something else.

If you're interested in helping out, file an issue and we'll see what you might be able to do.

Maybe have a look on Kubernetes. It's one of the most active projects on github. Super exciting technology, huge ecosystem, and great community!

Here's a link to the kubernetes docs repo. https://github.com/kubernetes/kubernetes.github.io

There is also a special interest group for documentation on the kubernetes slack channel #sig-docs

Would love some help updating the kubernetes/minikube docs :)

And plenty of low-hanging fruit on the documentation :-)

Freeplane - a mind map open source project

The freeplane community is craaaving for better documentation that can shed light to the multiple features of the program. The current docs/wiki are outdated/desorganized, and this has multiple times been recognized in the freeplane community as the #1 to priority to make freeplane easy for new users - new users just have a hard time going onboard because there are no good docs explaining the simplest things!

And the program is not hard, it's just missing good documentation! The docs are sometimes called the "missing killer feature" of freeplane. So, If anyone with experience feels like joining in, it will be a joy for everyone :)

http://freeplane.sourceforge.net/

https://sourceforge.net/p/freeplane/discussion/docwriters/

You could try contacting realm.io - the worlds 2'nd most used database.

Libreoffice is a great community and we'd welcome that kind of contribution. Come visit the documentation@global.libreoffice.org mailing list or #libreoffice-doc on irc

Hi,

Osmocom is an open source project that is searching for technical writers. You can check it out here: https://osmocom.org/

PS. They are offering a free femtocell for contributions.

But what is a Technical Writer?

