Ask HN: Any open-source project in need of a Technical Writer?

A good approach might be to find some projects you're interested in on Github, and contact them to ask if they'd be interested in someone adding to/improving their documentation and project wiki. I suspect you'll find projects interested in this rather quickly. Then, contributing will be as easy as making a pull request. And that way, any potential employers or clients can easily verify that you've actually done the work you claim you've done by looking at your Github commit history.
If you're interested in helping out, file an issue and we'll see what you might be able to do.
There is also a special interest group for documentation on the kubernetes slack channel #sig-docs
Would love some help updating the kubernetes/minikube docs :)
The freeplane community is craaaving for better documentation that can shed light to the multiple features of the program. The current docs/wiki are outdated/desorganized, and this has multiple times been recognized in the freeplane community as the #1 to priority to make freeplane easy for new users - new users just have a hard time going onboard because there are no good docs explaining the simplest things!
And the program is not hard, it's just missing good documentation!
The docs are sometimes called the "missing killer feature" of freeplane. So, If anyone with experience feels like joining in, it will be a joy for everyone :)
http://freeplane.sourceforge.net/
https://sourceforge.net/p/freeplane/discussion/docwriters/
Osmocom is an open source project that is searching for technical writers. You can check it out here: https://osmocom.org/
PS. They are offering a free femtocell for contributions.
