Ask HN: Swift or Xamarin for iPad app?
We are building an enterprise app for iPad users, and there are no plans to support other devices.

We built a related iPhone app for another user group using Swift, but there is some organizational push towards Xamarin (I think because we have a lot of C# developers).

Should we build the iPad app in Swift or Xamarin?






