|
|Ask HN: Swift or Xamarin for iPad app?
|
1 point by misha67 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|We are building an enterprise app for iPad users, and there are no plans to support other devices.
We built a related iPhone app for another user group using Swift, but there is some organizational push towards Xamarin (I think because we have a lot of C# developers).
Should we build the iPad app in Swift or Xamarin?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact