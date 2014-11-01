reply
And for those who think Protonmail are the only service with a custom address, think again, because Facebook has one too: https://facebookcorewwwi.onion/
You can find a tonne more at this list:
https://github.com/chris-barry/darkweb-everywhere/tree/maste...
And staying on topic, Mailpile has their own .onion
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/chris-barry/darkweb-everyw...
https://riseup.net/en/security/network-security/tor#riseups-...
mike@snake:~$ torsocks telnet wy6zk3pmcwiyhiao.onion 25
Trying 127.42.42.0…
Connected to wy6zk3pmcwiyhiao.onion.
Escape character is ‘^]’.
220 mx1.riseup.net ESMTP (spam is not appreciated)
Alternatively, your mail service could have explicit configuration in place to identify @riseup.net addresses and route them to wy6zk3pmcwiyhiao.onion instead of the normal MX records. I do this with Exim by utilising Tors TransPort+DNSPort functionality and then adding the following Exim router:
riseup:
driver = manualroute
domains = riseup.net
transport = remote_smtp
route_data = ${lookup dnsdb{a=wy6zk3pmcwiyhiao.onion}}
[edit] - If they co-ordinated, Riseup and Protonmail, and potentially other similar privacy respecting mail services could send all their traffic over each other via Tor. If you work for either of these companies, please consider the possibility of looking into this sort of relationship.
Edit: When using Tor
You can either receive an SMS to your phone number, or donate with your card.
Probably related to me trying to signup via Tor.
<quote>
Too many ProtonMail accounts have been created from your connection.
Thus, we are requesting additional verification to ensure you are human and not a spam bot.
Because Tor is frequently abused by spammers, this check may be triggered because of the Tor exit node you are using.
https://mail.protonmail.com/create/new
reply