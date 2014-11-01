Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
ProtonMail Launches .onion Site Tor Hidden Service (protonmail.com)
ProtonMail Launches .onion Site Tor Hidden Service (protonmail.com)





From ignorance, why would I (a non-interesting person in a nominally free country, with non-interesting interests that could nevertheless become interesting depending on political shifts and shit) want to use this hidden service, rather than plain old ProtonMail?

For those wondering how to create your own custom Tor onion adress, look no further than: https://timtaubert.de/blog/2014/11/using-the-webcrypto-api-t...

And for those who think Protonmail are the only service with a custom address, think again, because Facebook has one too: https://facebookcorewwwi.onion/

You can find a tonne more at this list:

https://github.com/chris-barry/darkweb-everywhere/tree/maste...

And staying on topic, Mailpile has their own .onion

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/chris-barry/darkweb-everyw...

For those wondering how to generate vanity Tor onion addresses in a more efficient manner (taking advantage of your GPU): https://github.com/lachesis/scallion

For those curious to see a vanity finder written in Go: https://github.com/wybiral/onions

Why does Facebook have a tor address?

Because not everyone uses their real name on Facebook, especially in a Middle Eastern country, I would imagine. And Facebook isn't just for your family and real friends anymore (and hasn't been years).

So that you can access Facebook without leaving tor through an exit node.

I guess I don't see the point of using Tor with Facebook. So much of your identity is already tracked. It's like trying to sneak up on somebody while wearing those squeaky clown shoes.


This is not quite as good as riseup.net's onion support as it doesn't include SMTP services. See:

https://riseup.net/en/security/network-security/tor#riseups-...

  mike@snake:~$ torsocks telnet wy6zk3pmcwiyhiao.onion 25
  Trying 127.42.42.0…
  Connected to wy6zk3pmcwiyhiao.onion.
  Escape character is ‘^]’.
  220 mx1.riseup.net ESMTP (spam is not appreciated)
So if your mail service supports onion addresses, then you can just replace "@riseup.net" in a users email address with "@wy6zk3pmcwiyhiao.onion".

Alternatively, your mail service could have explicit configuration in place to identify @riseup.net addresses and route them to wy6zk3pmcwiyhiao.onion instead of the normal MX records. I do this with Exim by utilising Tors TransPort+DNSPort functionality and then adding the following Exim router:

  riseup:
    driver = manualroute
    domains = riseup.net
    transport = remote_smtp
    route_data = ${lookup dnsdb{a=wy6zk3pmcwiyhiao.onion}}
Obviously this would be better if there was a way to dynamically advertise the onion address in the DNS instead of having to hardcode it in Exim.

[edit] - If they co-ordinated, Riseup and Protonmail, and potentially other similar privacy respecting mail services could send all their traffic over each other via Tor. If you work for either of these companies, please consider the possibility of looking into this sort of relationship.

Whatever happened to the Riseup canary issue?

Last I checked, ProtonMail required SMS verification for account creation.

Edit: When using Tor

I made an account this month and can confirm this is false. The only external info they ask for is a recovery email address, which was optional.

reply


Just tried this now. After signup, they seem to have some spam protection.

You can either receive an SMS to your phone number, or donate with your card.

Probably related to me trying to signup via Tor.

<quote>

Too many ProtonMail accounts have been created from your connection.

Thus, we are requesting additional verification to ensure you are human and not a spam bot.

Because Tor is frequently abused by spammers, this check may be triggered because of the Tor exit node you are using.

I tried signing up a few weeks ago and definitely seemed like I was being forced to either connect SMS or backup email before I could create an account. So I didn't make one. If these things are optional they do not make it clear how to bypass that step.

Seems pretty clear to me...

https://mail.protonmail.com/create/new

FYI Scryptmail also supports it https://blog.scryptmail.com/complete-tor-support/

