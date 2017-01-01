Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What are you learning?
14 points by mezod 1 hour ago





* Chinese language. Was conversational a few years back but am extremely rusty now. * Discipline & routine. * www.deeplearningbook.org * Pedagogy. In particular, to teach languages. * Crossfit ... lol

Sailing: You don't need a boat. Most cities near the water will have some sort of sailing club where for $300 a year you can join and use their fleet of boats. My end goal is to do some sort of week long solo trip.

Rock Climbing: Lots of fun and a great work out.

Meditation: Just getting started with this, but have already seen improvements in concentration and a decrease in anxiety.

Introductory Deep Learning: http://course.fast.ai/ This is probably my favorite course I've ever taken online.

Certainly no substitute for the real thing but having sailed quite a bit in the past, this is surprisingly 'authentic' for what it is.

VR Sailing: http://store.steampowered.com/app/579050

>have already seen improvements in concentration and a decrease in anxiety.

Interesting to hear. Meditation is something I have considered looking into for a similar purpose. Do you have any recommendations on a good place to start?

Any recommendations on starting meditation?

Edit:. Both how and why.

Doing Coursera's Machine Learning course (the one with Andrew Ng).

Started some Blender beginner tutorials. Currently working on a glazed donut.

Also doing a Hacker News client for Android as a side project for some practice. That's how I found this thread.

Just started the Coursera Nand2Tetris course. I don't have a comp sci background so it's pretty fascinating stuff to learn from the gate-logic level.

On the job I'm still learning best practices of enterprise software architecture. There's so many opinions about the 'right' way to do things that I've focused on trying to get a better understanding of the organization I'm working in so I can suggest better directions to take.

Orbital mechanics because I take Kerbal Space Program way too seriously. If anyone wants to geek out about this and take a look at my code, get in touch.

Woodworking because it's a nice balance to working with computers. I work almost exclusively with hand tools.

Spanish - I feel like it's easier to learn now instead of in 8th grade when I had 7 other classes to study as well. Plus, I feel it's like learning a new programming language in some ways, which I've spent the past X years doing. As a concrete skill, I can use it every day (Austin), and on many vacations.

I learning software engineering! Right now I'm using python to learn about OOP, because I've never really understood the paradigm. I figured it's high time I buckled down and figured it out. But to be honest, I think I'd like to try my hand at systems engineering if I get the chance to program professionally.

I am also learning Norwegian, because I want to talk like a viking.

And I am learning Go (Baduk). It is the type of game I will be learning for the rest of my life. Which is why it is my favorite :)

Learning Functional Reactive Programming (FRP) paradigms. Combining pure functions with reactive concepts (where variables change as their values change) is something that sparks my interest. Also the idea of chaining functions together to create composable pipelines of functions without any local state: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfWR3dKnFIo&feature=youtu.be

Work </> life balance.

It's a recurring New Year's resolution for a while now but 2017 is the year it will be mastered!

Oil painting. I often like to learn completely new, unrelated skills like this because it allows me to draw from unusual, and wide sources when working on solutions. People often wonder how I am able to 'think outside the box' and I believe it's because I have a wider, more varied set of skills to draw from.

Microsoft DHTML Behaviors, this is the IE5-6 stuff that was deprecated with IE7. I'm on a legacy modernization project. I never worked with that stuff before so it's all new to me. I kind of enjoy this type of work so if you or anyone you know needs help with such a project, ping me (email in profile).

Linear Algebra. It's fun!

To take a few minutes for myself every day.

I signed up for 3 months of https://linuxacademy.com, dedicating at least 2 hours a day during the week and more on the weekends. System administration has been my weakness when it comes from delivering a product from development to production. I hope to be able to become a RHCE by April.

Did this for a few months when I first learned to code and could never figure out how to get something from my laptop to a "real server" ...

Great material!

Thanks for the link. Getting into containers and the whole container ecosystem has felt really daunting. I'll definitely check this out.

Topics for the Oracle Certified Master exam. We don't use a lot of the technology in it at work, so just knowing it even if I don't take / pass the exam might help me in my job search.

Going through Coursera's "Functional Program Design in Scala" (second scala class in the series).. looking to finish the specialization which eventually touches on Spark.

Also, linear algebra refreshers ..

Personal: - Portuguese for my relationship Professional: - OTP with Elixir - React (been slacking on my front end skills) Physical: - nutrition - more time doing CrossFit

Learning How to Learn, one of Coursera's most popular courses (and free!). https://www.coursera.org/learn/learning-how-to-learn

Swedish & Erlang. I'm also eyeing stone carving and hopefully starting roller derby.

Currently learning Elixir/Phoenix as well as web development in general. I've done desktop and a small intranet site throughout my career so this is new to me.

I keep coming back to the idea of learning erlang/elixir. Can you point out the resources you've been using? Functional programming is still a little foreign to me.

I'm in the process of learning Elixir currently. I'm completely new to functional languages but I've found this course (https://www.udemy.com/the-complete-elixir-and-phoenix-bootca...) to be an awesome introduction. I'm about halfway through and the explanations are top notch. I definitely recommend!

I bought Programming Elixir 1.3, Metaprogramming Elixir and Programming Phoenix and started from there. Unfortunately I feel like I wasted my money on Programming Elixir and Programming Phoenix. The docs for both are Elixir and Phoenix are just amazing and really make the need for anything else unnecessary.

For Elixir you can work your way through the exercises on Exercism here: http://exercism.io/languages/elixir/about

Sadly a lot of exercism exercises boil down to Regex and are generally uninteresting.

Practicing Elixir/Erlang means practicing OTP/distributed computing. The core language takes at most a week to learn.

I also suggest trying to create an application and then work through the docs when you run into issues. I learned more from creating a mix task and reading the Elixir docs (which are amazing) than from the books I purchased

Vue.js and particle transport equations.

I've been reading "Distributed Algorithms" by Nancy Lynch lately.

Physical Improvement:

  BJJ - fun, keeps me active
  Dancing - ballroom, tango
Personal Impromevment:

  Drawing - because I can't draw a stick figure
  Spanish - relationship, travel
Intellectual Improvement:

  Calculus - because I've forgotten so much, and it's
    actually relevant at work now.
Professional:

  Rust

Currently learning how to transform ideas into business...

How do you learn that ?

Taking the 3rd part of a Cisco CCNT course so I can have a decent income for once.

Ruby & RoR. It's something new & fresh after several years of Java & Scala development.

Digital audio processing.

It sucks.

JavaScript testing, TDD, BDD.

Ruby and RoR

