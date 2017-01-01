Ask HN: What are you learning?

reply
Rock Climbing: Lots of fun and a great work out.
Meditation: Just getting started with this, but have already seen improvements in concentration and a decrease in anxiety.
Introductory Deep Learning: http://course.fast.ai/ This is probably my favorite course I've ever taken online.
VR Sailing:
http://store.steampowered.com/app/579050
Interesting to hear. Meditation is something I have considered looking into for a similar purpose. Do you have any recommendations on a good place to start?
Edit:. Both how and why.
Started some Blender beginner tutorials. Currently working on a glazed donut.
Also doing a Hacker News client for Android as a side project for some practice. That's how I found this thread.
On the job I'm still learning best practices of enterprise software architecture. There's so many opinions about the 'right' way to do things that I've focused on trying to get a better understanding of the organization I'm working in so I can suggest better directions to take.
Woodworking because it's a nice balance to working with computers. I work almost exclusively with hand tools.
I am also learning Norwegian, because I want to talk like a viking.
And I am learning Go (Baduk). It is the type of game I will be learning for the rest of my life. Which is why it is my favorite :)
It's a recurring New Year's resolution for a while now but 2017 is the year it will be mastered!
Great material!
Also, linear algebra refreshers ..
Practicing Elixir/Erlang means practicing OTP/distributed computing. The core language takes at most a week to learn.
BJJ - fun, keeps me active
Dancing - ballroom, tango
Drawing - because I can't draw a stick figure
Spanish - relationship, travel
Calculus - because I've forgotten so much, and it's
actually relevant at work now.
Rust
It sucks.
reply