Ready for Realtime and Scale: Announcing Realm Mobile Platform 1.0 (realm.io)
I'll trot out my standard question whenever Realm hits HN: when are you going to have a Browser Javascript client? Our clients want iOS, Android & web apps, so we can't use Realm until we can hit all three.

We don't need the full disconnected functionality that your mobile databases have, I believe that a thin layer on top of your object storage would be sufficient -- we could assume full connectivity when the app loads and when it exits (by hooking onbeforeunload).

Realm looks awesome, I'd love to dive into it more.

Sorry about this, but creating a dedicated web framework hasn't been a priority for us. The good news is that we recently released a Node.js SDK, where you could build a REST API off of it. I know this isn't really what you want but it's a start. We are looking into a more out of the box REST or even GraphQL API with the server for a future update.

We have been experimenting with using Realm as the backing database for our Express based website. Not something we have been ready to put into production yet, but the dev experience of having direct access to all your objects right there in node with no networking overhead has sure been amazing.

That is really cool! We definitely see a lot of potential in this use-case, especially at scale. For example, you could use the Realm Object Server to synchronize the Realms used in the web server. If you need several servers, all the state coordination is then handled for you. Could be quite helpful, especially if the web servers are wrapped in containers.

How does the speed compare to Firebase? I have friends who are on the Drawft team (https://drawft.com) that uses Firebase and they claim firebase is not fast enough for them.

I can't claim specific numbers since like all benchmarks it depends on usage, but I am quite confident our speeds will impress based on how we handle sync. We do not send the object state, but the specific operations instead. In addition, we send in binary format and compress with zlib, so all in all we are very optimized.

This looks great. Realm has been a game changer at our workplace, but we have not yet ventured to use the platform features as it still seemed a bit too early to rely on. I will definitely take another look now that it is out of beta.

Hey, Sebastian from Realm here. Team lead on the object server.

Definitely happy to hear that. We've poured a lot into this, and we still have so much to implement and do. Looking forward to improving your workflow even further in the future!

Does this mean the mobile platform supports Xamarin now?

As Adam said - stay tuned. The Xamarin version of RealmDraw is included in the same repo as the others so you can see the source code but you can't build it with the public NuGet components just yet. (I am on the Xamarin team and built the Draw app.)

(Adam from Realm) Not yet, stay tuned in the coming weeks!

Great, thanks! I'll keep an eye on on it.

They built their own load balancer?

It's an internal dispatcher, that understands how the load balancing works. We're working on maybe having this natively done through HAproxy or the likes.

The protocol is just WebSocket, so any WebSocket enabled load balancer will do. It's just the session stickiness that needs to be understood.

