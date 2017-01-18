Though I've personally benefited from diversity recruiting for low income, first in family to go to college, etc. I still believe the solution is to fix K-12. In particular, Boston is an example of there being great higher education, but terrible public schools.
Additionally everyone that has finished High School should be accepted into any state-funded university. You can seed out the unqualified students during the first two semesters.
Companies already avoid asking about marital status or children etc, this could easily be added to that list.
seems like cheapening the credentialing might be a better way to attack this problem
Which, in relative terms, is not that hard: simply re-purpose state prisons.
