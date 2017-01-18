Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Some Colleges Have More Students From the Top 1 Percent Than the Bottom 60 (nytimes.com)
As someone who was born into a bottom 20% family and went to a supposed "Ivy Plus/Elite College" this is not shocking to me at all. The culture shock for me personally was amazing. In particular I'll never forget when some students wanted to go to Asia of all places for a 4 day weekend.

Though I've personally benefited from diversity recruiting for low income, first in family to go to college, etc. I still believe the solution is to fix K-12. In particular, Boston is an example of there being great higher education, but terrible public schools.

Everything in this world is a commodity. Supply vs demand. Education is like that too.

Education should be cheap for everyone, otherwise this will only get worse.

Additionally everyone that has finished High School should be accepted into any state-funded university. You can seed out the unqualified students during the first two semesters.

Education is a prestige game which you can't win. Banning school names from resumes would be far cheaper and more useful if you want to level the playing field.

Companies already avoid asking about marital status or children etc, this could easily be added to that list.

is it actually the education that's not cheap these days, or merely the credentialing?

seems like cheapening the credentialing might be a better way to attack this problem

I'm not sure high school completion would reflect well on that. We already have a significant number of people not finishing college and university. Wasting resources on more profs doing remedial teaching wouldn't do any good. High schools need higher standards, and colleges should probably accept fewer students.

Yeah, the first 2 semesters mentioned by the grandparent should be readily available to high school juniors + seniors.

Some state universities are under such incredible demand; your plan will require building many new ones.

Which, in relative terms, is not that hard: simply re-purpose state prisons.

It will be less labor intensive and more fruitful to build new schools. Maybe prisons can serve as dorms.

