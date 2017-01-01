"In a dystopian future, the Japanese government is cracking down on any perceived immoral activity from using risqué language to distributing lewd materials in the country, to the point where all citizens are forced to wear high-tech devices called Peace Makers (PM) at all times that analyse every spoken word and hand motions for any action that could break the law. A new high school student named Tanukichi Okuma enters the country's leading elite "public morals school" to reunite with his crush and student council President, Anna Nishikinomiya.
... After being accidentally kissed by Tanukichi, she develops an obsessive love for him but due to lack of knowledge on "immoral" subjects she ends up expressing her love in extreme tendencies. These include pursuing him relentlessly and attempting to rape him, endangering Kosuri and Ayame when she sees them with Tanukichi, and becoming far more harsh and strict on her surveillance, believing that by doing "justice" and "good things" she will be loved by him."
– https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shimoneta
And that's Anna-senpai, the fictional character.
Mods, the current url points to somewhere in the middle (contains a #). Consider editing the url to point to https://krebsonsecurity.com/2017/01/who-is-anna-senpai-the-m...
The article makes for a fascinating read (could form the basis of a Social Network style movie), and brings up the topic of IoT security again. IoT devices in usage are only going to increase, so if the manufacturers don't get their act together, multi TBps DDoS capable botnets operated by teenagers will become the new normal.
Links worth mentioning:
AnnaSenpai 5 days ago on reddit (story adds up) : https://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/5nqq3c/serious_p...
Chat between AnnaSenpai and a victim: https://krebsonsecurity.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/annas...
Let's look at drugs, for instance: a lot of teenagers are used as street dealers and runners, because they're new to an organization, easily replaceable, and shield key people from liability.
As a youngster online, I found a lot of tools that contained backdoors or takeover methods, and my suspicion always was that older, professional hackers were dangling toys out there so we'd do a lot of their dirty work setting up botnets and providing cover noise so they could hide behind our actions in a similar manner.
