While Google pays itself for the ads, the strategy does have a cost: Google forgoes potential revenue from ads it displaces.
That being said, the fact that this can happen at all is worth talking about. The magazine and newspaper companies didn't run hardware buisinesses on the side like this.
Edit: It seems like the third party SEMrush was used for the analytics, so that's certainly better than just typing it into google a bunch of times. I was being unfair to the WSJ. However I still can't reproduce the watch findings on their site https://www.semrush.com/info/Watch
