|Ask HN: Best Hosting and Syncing Option for Hugo Site?
1 point by thenomad 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|What's everyone using to host and sync their generated static sites? Sounds like a simple problem, but it has its complexities.
For example, I've been testing GitLab hosting for my Hugo-generated sites, but ran into domain troubles that I couldn't resolve - and the 5-10 minute build time wait for larger sites was an issue too.
I'm also looking at Google Cloud Storage, but having to delete and reupload the entire site (which I believe is the recommended approach when rebuilding a Hugo site?) is a fairly serious timesink for a large site.
What are you all using as a deployment process?
