reply
As a 10-14 year old, when I watched it, I liked Friends. I don't know that I've seen an episode in the past 20 years. I cringe at the thought of it now.
I certainly never noticed the motif of Ross as the intellectual victim of a Greek tragedy. But in retrospect, it sounds about right.
I think the chances are much better that this TV sitcom triggered the downfall of the western evening TV lineup than all of civilization, though. :-)
Intellectual bullies exist, too. Much of the backlash of modern Americans against intellectualism are smart people telling other people that they are stupid. As though people who prefer chess over football are somehow inherently better.
Here's an idea: stop putting trying to put people into boxes. Stop assuming your tribe is better.
When MTV started to broadcast Jackass I knew a paradigm shift had happened.
People like to blame anything sort of things for our decline, but for me broadcasting that crap and accepting it as moral absolutely shaped the modern west.
Friends was just a funny sitcom that actually talked about friendship which is something positive, no matter how bad it handled that theme.
Maybe Ross was simply boring and annoying.
It was MTV.
reply