Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How a TV Sitcom Triggered the Downfall of Western Civilization (medium.com)
42 points by enitihas 49 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Was not 'intellectualism' rejected long time ago? It is classic comic book story that strong simpleton defeats smart bad guy (preferably with PhD ;-)

reply


Surely, the sitcom you meant is the big bang theory. The modern minstrel show with geek chic instead of blackface.

reply


All of the characters on the show have immediate and recognizable flaws. They also have immediate and recognizable strengths. It lets the writers create comedic situations that resonate instantly and its the reason the show was so successful. Every character teased and made fun of all the other characters flaws, no one was given a free pass.

reply


That was funny but America didn't need a sitcom to tell them to pick on nerds.

reply


Against the odds, that was a good read.

As a 10-14 year old, when I watched it, I liked Friends. I don't know that I've seen an episode in the past 20 years. I cringe at the thought of it now.

I certainly never noticed the motif of Ross as the intellectual victim of a Greek tragedy. But in retrospect, it sounds about right.

I think the chances are much better that this TV sitcom triggered the downfall of the western evening TV lineup than all of civilization, though. :-)

reply


This is a fun tongue in cheek read until it turns into tropes about the persecuted intellectual.

Intellectual bullies exist, too. Much of the backlash of modern Americans against intellectualism are smart people telling other people that they are stupid. As though people who prefer chess over football are somehow inherently better.

Here's an idea: stop putting trying to put people into boxes. Stop assuming your tribe is better.

reply


IMHO, what hurt western civilization the most is reality shows like Big Brothers,Survivor, Jackass, Celebrity show X or Z. Somehow these shows reward narcissism, individualism, greed, anti-social behavior, sexual, moral harassment and exploitation.

When MTV started to broadcast Jackass I knew a paradigm shift had happened.

People like to blame anything sort of things for our decline, but for me broadcasting that crap and accepting it as moral absolutely shaped the modern west.

Friends was just a funny sitcom that actually talked about friendship which is something positive, no matter how bad it handled that theme.

reply


Or maybe Friends was a statement on the fact that just because you have a PhD doesn't mean you're smarter, more of an "intellectual" or more deserving of attention based solely on your education.

Maybe Ross was simply boring and annoying.

reply


Counter-point: http://reallifemag.com/what-was-the-nerd/

reply


Books are overrated and not buying things hurts the economy, but okay, I like nerds too. Nerds have always been uncool, mainly because their obsessions cause them to ignore their own unattractiveness. But Friends did not cause the downfall of western civilization.

It was MTV.

reply


https://hn.algolia.com/?query=How%20a%20TV%20Sitcom%20Trigge...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: