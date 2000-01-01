Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: An app for your older relatives, helping them find the right cables (dongledaddy.com)
24 points by jblok 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





This is awesome! My only suggestion would be that for selections that are incompatible, you should offer an explanation about why they are incompatible. Just having the options greyed out and disabled is really frustrating for non-technical users.

For example: "I want to connect my tablet to the TV". As a techie, I know this is possible, but the solution is probably too complicated. It might be helpful to let the user make this choice, but then say "You can't do this with a cable". Even for stupid ones like "I want to connect my Printer to the TV", just say "This is not possible, you can't connect X to Y".

For Computer => Printer it only proposes a USB cable, but many still-working printers require an LPT2 cable.

This is one of the few blatant affiliate plays that I'm 100% ok with. This provides a very useful service, I don't care at all that you have your amazon links there. Very very well done!

Cool site. I noticed it doesn't know about phones that have USB-C chargers.

edit: also DisplayPort for connecting to laptops

> "I noticed it doesn't know about phones that have USB-C chargers."

Allthough I find the base concept of the side promising (not only for older relatives), it would be much more helpful if you add more connection types. Some examples:

- "Computer --> TV" only knows HDMI and VGA (E.g. what about [mini] Display Port?) - "Computer --> Printer" only knows USB A to USB B

I would start with the most common possibility and go down to the more exotic ones, to not clutter the expirience for most people. Then you could even add more special connections where you need adapters for.

Actually a pretty clever, and useful app. Definitely not only for "older relatives". People in my office, in their 20/30/40's, can't even handle the basics. That name though :D

You're missing a cable I had to buy recently for my father-in-law: Laptop to monitor: mini display port to DVI (specifically DVI without analog pins or it wouldn't fit into the plug on the monitor).

cool idea!

Note the first thing I tried (connecting a laptop with DVI, say, an old macbook) to a TV told me it didn't know what cable to use, I would've expected it to show me a DVI->hdmi cable

Or thunderbolt, or display port.

