For example: "I want to connect my tablet to the TV". As a techie, I know this is possible, but the solution is probably too complicated. It might be helpful to let the user make this choice, but then say "You can't do this with a cable". Even for stupid ones like "I want to connect my Printer to the TV", just say "This is not possible, you can't connect X to Y".
edit: also DisplayPort for connecting to laptops
Allthough I find the base concept of the side promising (not only for older relatives), it would be much more helpful if you add more connection types. Some examples:
- "Computer --> TV" only knows HDMI and VGA (E.g. what about [mini] Display Port?)
- "Computer --> Printer" only knows USB A to USB B
I would start with the most common possibility and go down to the more exotic ones, to not clutter the expirience for most people. Then you could even add more special connections where you need adapters for.
Note the first thing I tried (connecting a laptop with DVI, say, an old macbook) to a TV told me it didn't know what cable to use, I would've expected it to show me a DVI->hdmi cable
