How to Land the Space Shuttle from Space
(
youtube.com
)
15 points
by
cyrusmg
1 hour ago
dingaling
55 minutes ago
Accordingly Shuttle pilots and commanders are honorary members of the WWII Glider Pilots' Association. Mach 14 or 80 knots, it's the same principle!
tonylemesmer
48 minutes ago
TLDR seriously impressive stats given in an engaging, amusing, rapid fire talk by Bret Copeland, pilot
