How to Land the Space Shuttle from Space (youtube.com)
How to Land the Space Shuttle from Space (youtube.com)





Accordingly Shuttle pilots and commanders are honorary members of the WWII Glider Pilots' Association. Mach 14 or 80 knots, it's the same principle!

TLDR seriously impressive stats given in an engaging, amusing, rapid fire talk by Bret Copeland, pilot

