Turbo Pascal Compiler (teamten.com)
The original compiler can be downloaded from Borland:

http://edn.embarcadero.com/museum/

IIRC someone has posted the complete source code online but I cant find it right now...

edit: http://turbopascal.org/turbo-pascal-download

maybe you're thinking of https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10202299

As https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10202563 said, it is not THE turbo pascal compiler.

Also there is http://www.freepascal.org/

The source is not particularly illuminating unless you really want to dig in, since it's all 16-bit x86 assembler.

source: https://github.com/lkesteloot/turbopascal

Last update from 11 months ago, doesn't bode well

"I think I enjoyed it all because there was always a short-term achievement to unlock: I sorted the five original Pascal programs by complexity and was driven to implement the minimal set of features to see each run in turn. "

so the 5 were running 11 month ago !

This obviously isn't an ongoing project that will be continously updated - this is some guy's hobby project which is more or less finished now.

I don't know what you were hoping for? Someone maintaining a Turbo Pascal compiler on their free time for no obvious purpose?

