http://edn.embarcadero.com/museum/
IIRC someone has posted the complete source code online but I cant find it right now...
edit: http://turbopascal.org/turbo-pascal-download
reply
As https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10202563 said, it is not THE turbo pascal compiler.
Also there is http://www.freepascal.org/
so the 5 were running 11 month ago !
I don't know what you were hoping for? Someone maintaining a Turbo Pascal compiler on their free time for no obvious purpose?
http://edn.embarcadero.com/museum/
IIRC someone has posted the complete source code online but I cant find it right now...
edit: http://turbopascal.org/turbo-pascal-download
reply