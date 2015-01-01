Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Django 2.0 will not support Python 2 (github.com)
83 points by ReticentMonkey 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





Good. I've been getting into python a bit because i have an interest in datascience. I'm mostly a Java dev. I have to say the python2/3 divide is a real turn off. Many of the science libs want to use seem to be in 2.7 with no signs of moving.

reply


Which libraries do you have in mind? Numpy, SciPy, Pandas and packages based off them all support Python 3.

reply


It believe it was a digital signal processing library. I don't recall the name.

reply


At least the science libraries have a better reason for staying. They often require bigger fixes of the modules compiled from other languages. Still, it's good to see larger projects moving on.

reply


The next release, Django 1.11, will be a long-term support release, and the one after that, Django 2.0, will no longer support Python 2.

https://www.djangoproject.com/weblog/2015/jun/25/roadmap/

I've grow to highly respect the Django project for its good documentation, its healthy consideration for backwards compatibility, security, steady improvements and all round goodness.

reply


Interestingly, I have the exact opposite view on Django.

I hate their API and overall architecture, which I find to be the result of glueing features on top of features for many years. The internal code also is just like that: looks like every single method is riddled with out-of-band conditionals, which is the result of a community that prefers to hack things to work, instead of rethinking/refactoring.

reply


This call has been made a while back, and it makes perfect sense. Python 2 is slowly being EOL'd and if you're starting a brand new Django project there's no reason on earth you should choose Python 2 anymore.

Sure legacy projects still need support and for that they get the 1.11 LTS, but otherwise it's really time to move on.

reply


Easy to say when you don't depend on C extensions only compatible with 2.7.

reply


So, after a poor evolution strategy that lead the Python world to be split in two and forces maintainers to offer two versions for the same library, and upstream maintainers to offer support for two different python versions, the same is happening for Django!

I speculate that the latest Django 1.x will remain used - and possibly the most used - for a lot, lot of time.

reply


I disagree, I think Django dropping support for three will actually push more open source projects to do the same. This will create the momentum and incentive necessary to nudge people over the edge and upgrade.

There is an awful lot of hyperbole around the difficulty of upgrading from python 2 to 3, however with the latest changes in 2.7 and 3.6 the gap isn't as big as you expect. I converted our (admittedly not massive) 35,000loc Django project from 2 to 3 in about four hours, starting with with 2to3 tool then working though test failures it wasn't nearly as bad as I was expecting. Most of the issues were as I expected around the new string handling, but as soon as something broke, I knew before looking at the code what the problem was.

reply


> forces [...] to offer two versions [...] the same is happening for Django!

That's not what the announcement is about. Django worked with python 3.x for a long time already. Now they're actually going to drop 2.7, so back to one supported version.

reply


I think whatever goodies Django 2.x will have, they'll be backported to 1.x by somebody.

At my last job they were still using Django 1.6 when I quit last year. Updating to a new version takes a lot of manhours. Rewriting the codebase in a new language (which basically what Python 2 -> Python 3 transition is) would be completely out of the question.

reply


Python 3 is a seriously misguided project. It's got tons of newer-to-Python fans (your HN downvoter demographic), and tons of silent-majority "real-world" users especially in scientific programming who just don't like it. I moved to 3.4 a year ago and, as a data scientist, I have to say I find nothing in 3 to be better than 2, other than the extremely marginal default float arithmetic. I may be wrong for web development etc with asyncio whatever, but for me all I get from 3 is Unicode and xrange cruft that simply complicates my code for zero benefit. Personally am hoping that something new emerges that will take over from Python altogether as the default in data science, or that some big entity will sponsor a fork of 2.7 to shutdown this ridiculous "eol" dictatorship.

reply


So what you're saying is that Python 3 changed some small stuff that you see no benefits in, but moved a year ago, and you're now on Py 3.4. And because of that small no-benefit update, you want to move to completely different language that will start with: no scientific libraries, no community, and will likely require rewrite of everything you work with?

Where's the benefit in doing that?

reply


Please, don't tell me how "Python3 is good" - I know everything. I just still don't approve the way the transition was made - if we got to Python 3 through progressive deprecation and evolution via python 2.8 and 2.9, we wouldn't be where we are now.

reply


> if we got to Python 3 through progressive deprecation and evolution via python 2.8 and 2.9, we wouldn't be where we are now.

You mean exactly like Django's progressive deprecation and evolution that you're complaining about in your parent post?

reply


Making the transition more "progressive" would just decrease the incentive of developers and companies to move even more.

Ultimately, they are the ones who maintain, care for Python and have grown the community to its current size. I totally respect their decision. Even if py3 was complete useless, I would just stop using python, not complain about how they are not doing things the way I like it.

reply


Or if they had called Python 3 a different name, and let both branches evolve freely and compete.

reply


This sounds like a fork. Nothing need stop someone from forking and maintaining CPython 2.x. Open source is a do-ocracy.

But I doubt it'd be worth it. Python 3 is getting great traction and is a fundamentally better language.

reply


Oh boy. And here I am still using Py2.7 with Django 1.6

reply


reply




