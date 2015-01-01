reply
I've grow to highly respect the Django project for its good documentation, its healthy consideration for backwards compatibility, security, steady improvements and all round goodness.
I hate their API and overall architecture, which I find to be the result of glueing features on top of features for many years.
The internal code also is just like that: looks like every single method is riddled with out-of-band conditionals, which is the result of a community that prefers to hack things to work, instead of rethinking/refactoring.
Sure legacy projects still need support and for that they get the 1.11 LTS, but otherwise it's really time to move on.
I speculate that the latest Django 1.x will remain used - and possibly the most used - for a lot, lot of time.
There is an awful lot of hyperbole around the difficulty of upgrading from python 2 to 3, however with the latest changes in 2.7 and 3.6 the gap isn't as big as you expect. I converted our (admittedly not massive) 35,000loc Django project from 2 to 3 in about four hours, starting with with 2to3 tool then working though test failures it wasn't nearly as bad as I was expecting. Most of the issues were as I expected around the new string handling, but as soon as something broke, I knew before looking at the code what the problem was.
That's not what the announcement is about. Django worked with python 3.x for a long time already. Now they're actually going to drop 2.7, so back to one supported version.
At my last job they were still using Django 1.6 when I quit last year. Updating to a new version takes a lot of manhours. Rewriting the codebase in a new language (which basically what Python 2 -> Python 3 transition is) would be completely out of the question.
Where's the benefit in doing that?
You mean exactly like Django's progressive deprecation and evolution that you're complaining about in your parent post?
Ultimately, they are the ones who maintain, care for Python and have grown the community to its current size. I totally respect their decision. Even if py3 was complete useless, I would just stop using python, not complain about how they are not doing things the way I like it.
But I doubt it'd be worth it. Python 3 is getting great traction and is a fundamentally better language.
