Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Google Down?
3 points
by
rshm
9 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Down for me and lots of chatter in twitter. 8.8.8.8 is also down.
moondev
4 minutes ago
I think it's their dns service. Removed 8.8.8.8 and all is well again for me
reply
moondev
7 minutes ago
Yep down for me too. Can't remember last time this happened. Is this another coordinated DDOS attack? It must be on a massive scale if so..
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply