Google Down?
3 points by rshm 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
Down for me and lots of chatter in twitter. 8.8.8.8 is also down.





I think it's their dns service. Removed 8.8.8.8 and all is well again for me

Yep down for me too. Can't remember last time this happened. Is this another coordinated DDOS attack? It must be on a massive scale if so..

