A powerful solution for model-driven web app generation (modulestudio.de)
With ModuleStudio you can create models describing your custom database and generate the implementation code from this. It targets the Zikula framework which is based on Symfony 2 and utilises Doctrine, Twig and Bootstrap. Looking forward to your feedback.

See introduction video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZcOIh92zxY

