A powerful solution for model-driven web app generation
modulestudio.de
Guite
36 minutes ago
Guite
36 minutes ago
With ModuleStudio you can create models describing your custom database and generate the implementation code from this. It targets the Zikula framework which is based on Symfony 2 and utilises Doctrine, Twig and Bootstrap. Looking forward to your feedback.
Guite
34 minutes ago
See introduction video at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZcOIh92zxY
