Japanese toilet industry agrees to standardize complex bidet controls (theverge.com)
11 points by prostoalex 52 minutes ago





For those who don't know, you don't actually have to use the bidet when you go to Japan. The most complicated thing about toilets in Japan is that the flush button is on the wall sometimes (and the emergency button is often on the wall, too).

Serious question: WHY can't the computer industry do this for USB-C cables and ports? It's desperately needed and shameful that they haven't done this.

Are these used outside of Japan?

You can buy them, they are not so common though. Toto are the most common export brand, they have showrooms in major cities.

