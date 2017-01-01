Hacker News
Japanese toilet industry agrees to standardize complex bidet controls
theverge.com
11 points
by
prostoalex
52 minutes ago
wapz
3 minutes ago
For those who don't know, you don't actually have to use the bidet when you go to Japan. The most complicated thing about toilets in Japan is that the flush button is on the wall sometimes (and the emergency button is often on the wall, too).
jzl
9 minutes ago
Serious question: WHY can't the computer industry do this for USB-C cables and ports? It's desperately needed and shameful that they haven't done this.
cm2187
10 minutes ago
Are these used outside of Japan?
justincormack
7 minutes ago
You can buy them, they are not so common though. Toto are the most common export brand, they have showrooms in major cities.
