Chris Lattner interviewed on ATP (audio) (atp.fm)
23 points by xenadu02 1 hour ago





This was an awesome episode with great questions from everyone (John, Casey, Marco).

Massive respect for Lattner and his long, multi-year, persistence to making amazing world-changing software and actually caring about open source.

One of the best ATP episodes in years!

Agreed, I especially loved Chris putting John to the mat on GC vs ARC. Also, you can't argue Chris isn't technical.

Now I wish there was a podcast where language implementors could talk about all of this stuff.

I just don't get the yellow car bit at all.

