Ask HN: Web dev environment on Windows?

I just sold my Macbook for a new Razer Blade Pro. Reason being I'm looking to test out some VR stuff and obviously need a proper video card. Although, I still need to do some web dev stuff. It has honestly been a nightmare getting this setup to the point I said "screw it" and started working inside a virtual box using Vagrant. This works great most of the time, but just adds a barrier for when I want to get up and running on a new idea quick. For all you Windows users out there, what's your setup like? I work mostly in Node.