|
|Ask HN: Web dev environment on Windows?
|
1 point by dillonraphael 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|I just sold my Macbook for a new Razer Blade Pro. Reason being I'm looking to test out some VR stuff and obviously need a proper video card.
Although, I still need to do some web dev stuff. It has honestly been a nightmare getting this setup to the point I said "screw it" and started working inside a virtual box using Vagrant. This works great most of the time, but just adds a barrier for when I want to get up and running on a new idea quick.
For all you Windows users out there, what's your setup like? I work mostly in Node.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
Also I would enable the WSL to get bash. Install conemu and you are pretty much good to go.
You will be surprised how well bash works. The fact you can use apt-get to access the ubuntu repos means it's even better than homebrew. You can even run an x-server and use gui apps.
reply