I think this might be a matter of framing -- "failed to pay down at least $1 on their debt" might include students with a deferment who are planning on having the debt forgiven. That is, for better or worse, public policy of the United States; it seems weird to conflate that with default.
For example, if you have a Perkins Loan, you can defer during a period of service at any employer where 10+ years would get you loan forgiveness. That list is... rather expansive?
https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancell...
Would I expect people graduating from e.g. a teaching college to largely make principle-decreasing loan payments given that this is our policy? No, I would not; it would require that they receive terrible financial advice.
Unless the conflation is deliberate, intended to suggest that the folks pursuing those deferments and forgivenesses are as parasitic as the deadbeats.
