Student Debt Payback Far Worse Than Believed (wsj.com)
18 points by prostoalex 3 hours ago | 6 comments





The new analysis shows that at more than 1,000 colleges and trade schools, or about a quarter of the total, at least half the students had defaulted or failed to pay down at least $1 on their debt within seven years.

I think this might be a matter of framing -- "failed to pay down at least $1 on their debt" might include students with a deferment who are planning on having the debt forgiven. That is, for better or worse, public policy of the United States; it seems weird to conflate that with default.

For example, if you have a Perkins Loan, you can defer during a period of service at any employer where 10+ years would get you loan forgiveness. That list is... rather expansive?

https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancell...

Would I expect people graduating from e.g. a teaching college to largely make principle-decreasing loan payments given that this is our policy? No, I would not; it would require that they receive terrible financial advice.

> That is, for better or worse, public policy of the United States; it seems weird to conflate that with default.

Unless the conflation is deliberate, intended to suggest that the folks pursuing those deferments and forgivenesses are as parasitic as the deadbeats.

Yeah, no shit. Who at the WSJ actually believed that students were by and large capable of paying back enormous student loans on time?

This is not an opinion piece by WSJ, the U.S. "Education Department released a memo saying that it had overstated student loan repayment rates".

Implicitly, everyone with a pension fund.

Heh, probably some idiot who just graduated with a bunch of student loan debt...

