I have been at the company, a 50 - 60 person startup, for about a year. I was hired into mid-level position running a program with strategic importance. Company pivoted into an area where I have less domain knowledge, but where my technical skills are still valuable. Recently, a person I previously managed was promoted and is now my manager. They have more domain knowledge in the new focus area, but have never managed a team before, and have limited work experience. I plan to talk to our boss about the changes, but do not want to make this about my ego (though if I am honest, mine was bruised slightly). My larger concern is that this indicates my future at the company is limited. I also work remotely (1 of 5), and though the company constantly says this makes no difference, I am not so sure. Any advice on how to raise my concerns in a productive way is appreciated.