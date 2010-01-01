Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Soup to nuts e-commerce side project in 10 days
(
trumpdicks.com
)
5 points
by
jhgaylor
42 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
jhgaylor
35 minutes ago
I wrote about the experience and did all the management in trello. I'm looking forward to sharing more about how it was made.
I got all the legal, software, ops, and artwork done in 10 days. It was quite a whirlwind.
reply
Fuzzwah
24 minutes ago
Where did you write about the experience?
reply
jhgaylor
22 minutes ago
Sorry, I wasn't clear there. It's all in draft form but I wrote every day with the intention of not losing detail. I will publish those posts as I edit them. Inauguration is right around the corner and I have to keep up with that at the moment.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
I got all the legal, software, ops, and artwork done in 10 days. It was quite a whirlwind.
reply