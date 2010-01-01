Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Soup to nuts e-commerce side project in 10 days (trumpdicks.com)
5 points by jhgaylor 42 minutes ago | 3 comments





I wrote about the experience and did all the management in trello. I'm looking forward to sharing more about how it was made.

I got all the legal, software, ops, and artwork done in 10 days. It was quite a whirlwind.

Where did you write about the experience?

Sorry, I wasn't clear there. It's all in draft form but I wrote every day with the intention of not losing detail. I will publish those posts as I edit them. Inauguration is right around the corner and I have to keep up with that at the moment.

