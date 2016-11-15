It is because of the drop in credibility of mainstream media that people have begun believing in unverified sources. It is because of the blatant and obvious bias and hypocrisy in mainstream media that people seek other sources to support their own biases.
If the mainstream media were to be more honest and unbiased in their reporting and did not try to massage delivery to suit a narrative, the fake news out there wouldn't have that many takers. As it stands today, people place as much credibility in a CNN or nytimes piece as they do in a whatsapp forward or tweet.
reply
Good work by NYT reporter Scott Shane, who did the legwork and got the confession.
>The relationship between Clinton and Epstein has been chronicled previously, and flight logs show that the former president flew on the financier's private jet more than ten times in the years before Epstein was accused of having sex with underage girls.
>Between 2002 and 2005 Clinton took numerous trips including to Epstein's Caribbean island Little St James where young girls were supposedly kept as sex slaves.
Clinton was deemed to be so close to Epstein that he was nearly deposed during the investigation into his pedophilia, legal documents have shown.
A phone transcript filed in a lawsuit includes references to 'favors' that Clinton owed Epstein.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3825882/The-cozy-rel...
What you are otherwise proposing is criminal prosecution -- as in, the state, prosecuting a citizen -- for what we would tend to call "free speech." Don't propose that.
Of course, if they don't want to learn, they won't. But no algorithm or laws will change that anyway.
Hasn't the recent cycle shown the power of algorithms, whether we recognize their work? If fake news was less back in the "good ol days" of the Internet, it was because Google's PageRank was inherently biased towards sites maintained by organizations with the resources and brand names to have popular sites, e.g. news organizations.
If Facebook prioritizes shared stories in your news feed based by how many people shared it, then that makes it much easier for randomnewssite.biz to make it to your eyeballs via FB's ranking and filtering algorithm.
That said, I think he's a shitty opportunist. Not for his specific politics, but for his actions in general, and his weak attempts to justify them (“Hardly anything a campaign or a candidate says is completely true").
It'll be interesting to see where his aspirations of being a political consultant end up. The article mentions he was exposed by "a reporter who had discovered an electronic clue that revealed his secret authorship of ChristianTimesNewspaper.com".
I wonder what that "electronic clue" was? He bought Godaddy's whois privacy protector for that domain.
One is a joke, the other is fraud.
Do you think everyone knows the Onion is satire?
>If you have a hard time telling the difference, I do not think it is their problem.
Perhaps there isn't much difference.
But seriously: intent. To just name one.
The Onion presents itself as satire [0]; ChristianTimesNewspaper.com didn't. Bill Clinton can't sue The Onion for libel all the times they've made fun of his infidelities. But he could make a case for ChristianTimesNewspaper, which chased pageviews by purporting to be truth. Otherwise, who would visit that site when you can find bucketfuls of blog posts calling Clinton a rapist?
[0] https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/blogpost/post/the-onion...
> The Onion office in New York confirmed that the tweet was not a hack, saying: “This is satire. That’s how it works.”
It is because of the drop in credibility of mainstream media that people have begun believing in unverified sources. It is because of the blatant and obvious bias and hypocrisy in mainstream media that people seek other sources to support their own biases.
If the mainstream media were to be more honest and unbiased in their reporting and did not try to massage delivery to suit a narrative, the fake news out there wouldn't have that many takers. As it stands today, people place as much credibility in a CNN or nytimes piece as they do in a whatsapp forward or tweet.
reply