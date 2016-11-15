Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
From Headline to Photograph, a Fake News Masterpiece (nytimes.com)
36 points by danso 47 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 24 comments | favorite





I think the mainstream media is using this to support their own delusions.

It is because of the drop in credibility of mainstream media that people have begun believing in unverified sources. It is because of the blatant and obvious bias and hypocrisy in mainstream media that people seek other sources to support their own biases.

If the mainstream media were to be more honest and unbiased in their reporting and did not try to massage delivery to suit a narrative, the fake news out there wouldn't have that many takers. As it stands today, people place as much credibility in a CNN or nytimes piece as they do in a whatsapp forward or tweet.

reply


The banality of evil, right there.

Good work by NYT reporter Scott Shane, who did the legwork and got the confession.

reply


Is this legal? Seems like a fraud concocted for the purpose of financial gain. Obviously has no redeeming value like a satire.

reply


I think the main example of fake votes found in Ohio would be legal, in the sense that no (real) person's reputation was harmed. But the article about "NYPD Looking to Press Charges Against Bill Clinton for Underage Sex Ring" seems like a strong libel case. In the U.S., public figures (like Bill Clinton) have a higher standard of proof for libel, and they can't sue just because something false was printed about them. But knowingly publishing falsehoods is something that a public figure can sue for.

reply


Not as strong a case for libel as you would think considering the relationship between Clinton and Epstein, who was convicted of soliciting underage girls

>The relationship between Clinton and Epstein has been chronicled previously, and flight logs show that the former president flew on the financier's private jet more than ten times in the years before Epstein was accused of having sex with underage girls.

>Between 2002 and 2005 Clinton took numerous trips including to Epstein's Caribbean island Little St James where young girls were supposedly kept as sex slaves. Clinton was deemed to be so close to Epstein that he was nearly deposed during the investigation into his pedophilia, legal documents have shown. A phone transcript filed in a lawsuit includes references to 'favors' that Clinton owed Epstein.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3825882/The-cozy-rel...

reply


Well he used the copyrighted photo without permission, so the photographer has a case..

reply


I'm pretty sure fraud also requires a financial loss for the deceived party.

reply


I want it to be illegal. I want people like this thrown in jail. It's a far worse crime against society than drinking in public, and yet the latter is illegal and the first is protected so long as no one is directly harmed by it. Perhaps the deomcratic party has a case?

reply


No, you don't. You want an aggrieved party to be able to pursue for defamation, which is quite tough for public figures in the United States after Sullivan. This is what 'danso (who would know) is talking about upthread; I agree with him that specifically named figures in these stories would have a case for libel if they can prove intent, what Sullivan calls actual malice. The Times article goes a long way to showing that the perpetrator will not survive deposition.

What you are otherwise proposing is criminal prosecution -- as in, the state, prosecuting a citizen -- for what we would tend to call "free speech." Don't propose that.

reply


People learn. I still believe more in people than algorithms to debunk fake news. This election was step 1 in people's learning curve about it.

Of course, if they don't want to learn, they won't. But no algorithm or laws will change that anyway.

reply


> Of course, if they don't want to learn, they won't. But no algorithm or laws will change that anyway.

Hasn't the recent cycle shown the power of algorithms, whether we recognize their work? If fake news was less back in the "good ol days" of the Internet, it was because Google's PageRank was inherently biased towards sites maintained by organizations with the resources and brand names to have popular sites, e.g. news organizations.

If Facebook prioritizes shared stories in your news feed based by how many people shared it, then that makes it much easier for randomnewssite.biz to make it to your eyeballs via FB's ranking and filtering algorithm.

reply


Would google ban ads for fake news sites?

reply


Yes. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/15/technology/google-will-ba...

reply


meta: The submitted title, "How a 23-Year-Old Wrote a Fake News Masterpiece" is the headline as the NYT currently has it formatted for the front page. It's obviously catchier than the article's standalone hed, "From Headline to Photograph, a Fake News Masterpiece", but the fact that this was instigated by a recent college grad is one of the more memorable parts of the article to me. What he did was the kind of cynical play that I would expect from people much older and savvier about how the world works.

That said, I think he's a shitty opportunist. Not for his specific politics, but for his actions in general, and his weak attempts to justify them (“Hardly anything a campaign or a candidate says is completely true").

It'll be interesting to see where his aspirations of being a political consultant end up. The article mentions he was exposed by "a reporter who had discovered an electronic clue that revealed his secret authorship of ChristianTimesNewspaper.com".

I wonder what that "electronic clue" was? He bought Godaddy's whois privacy protector for that domain.

reply


So what's the difference between that guy and the Onion? Both make money selling fake news, as do the tabloids.

reply


The Onion doesn't try to be perceived as real: it's satire. He wanted you to believe his story was true.

One is a joke, the other is fraud.

reply


Did you really believe there was a warehouse full of Clinton ballots?

Do you think everyone knows the Onion is satire?

reply


The onion is not spread as if it is truth. The Onion is satire. If you have a hard time telling the difference, I do not think it is their problem.

reply


They are both hyperbolic. You know they are both hyperbolic. Most people know they are both hyperbolic. His can certainly be construed as satire. He sure made the people who believed it look foolish, as does the Onion.

>If you have a hard time telling the difference, I do not think it is their problem.

Perhaps there isn't much difference.

reply


The Onion is obvious satire. Tabloids are in a weird "entertainment" zone.

reply


Is this an onion-comment?

But seriously: intent. To just name one.

reply


He said his intent was to make money. Do you not think the Onion has the same intent?

reply


If you're going to be reductive like that, then maybe cop-killers could argue that their intent was realizing "Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness" as stated in the Declaration of Independence.

The Onion presents itself as satire [0]; ChristianTimesNewspaper.com didn't. Bill Clinton can't sue The Onion for libel all the times they've made fun of his infidelities. But he could make a case for ChristianTimesNewspaper, which chased pageviews by purporting to be truth. Otherwise, who would visit that site when you can find bucketfuls of blog posts calling Clinton a rapist?

[0] https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/blogpost/post/the-onion...

> The Onion office in New York confirmed that the tweet was not a hack, saying: “This is satire. That’s how it works.”

reply


I asked what the difference was. The difference he came up with was intent. The intent was the same: to make money.

reply




