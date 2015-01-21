Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Too much sitting, too little exercise accelerate biological aging (sciencebulletin.org)
I'm reluctant to be this commenter, but this honestly reads like "sky is blue" kind of thinking.

Worse: it is likely that nobody knows the "best" formula for physical-activity-unto-staying-young. Think about how difficult a problem this is.

And even if there were a plausible, scientifically defensible answer in terms of the effect of specific routines on a sample population, it's still very difficult to generally apply it.

There's room for good common sense here: do what makes you feel good, what seems to increase your fitness, and what you can do without causing serious injury.

Right?

I think (and maybe it's quite obvious) the trick is that exercise makes you feel temporarily worse. It's difficult to evaluate how you'll feel deep into a routine before starting to build those habits.

Depends on your definition of "feel worse".

Is it bad to feel out of breath? I quite enjoy it in certain contexts.

"We found that women who sat longer did not have shorter telomere length if they exercised for at least 30 minutes a day"

In other words, you can't exercise away an unhealthy life style.

That's very similar to diet. In fact, the big 3 (diet, exercise, and sleep) taken together are far greater than the sum of their parts.

As a developer with a full time job, and side projects, I can easily find myself sitting in a chair for 12+ hours a day. I recently purchased a standing desk, and will be using a timer to remind myself when to break for 15-20 minutes for outdoor exercise.

I have forced myself to limit eating out to once per week. And use a sleep tracker to track my sleep, holding myself to getting the right amount, on average, every month.

Are you sure a standing desk helps at all? Is standing enough to negate the negative effects or is movement required

I've been using a standing desk for years now, and while you're not exactly doing jumping jacks the whole time, I certainly move a lot more than I do when I sit down. Just shifting weight from leg to leg, changing standing position, occasionally stretching/touching my toes. You end up making many more small movements than when you're just plopped in a chair.

I wonder if it's micro-movements, or if people who are already standing are more likely to walk around more often.

Here is something most people can do that will have great impact on your overall health: take a walking break at work. Besides the health benefits it will help you clear your head and possibly find a solution to that problem, get some sun, chat with a co-worker about life, etc....

So they found that the group which sat for 10 hours but did 30 mins of exercise had cells just as robust as the group which ... what, sat around for 2 hours?

Where are the details?

Don't be fooled. Other studies showed that exercise doesn't negate the damage done by sitting:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2015/01/21/heal...

http://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/adult-health/exp...

Get off your butt, especially if you work on a computer. Take breaks to alternate between mental and physical activity.

There are also studies that show that not to be true:

http://arstechnica.com/science/2017/01/any-exercise-is-good-...

The study linked was about elderly women specifically.

It actually sounds pretty obvious when you state it like "the subjects that were more active were more healthy" -- we already know that should be the case generally.

What's a good movement cycle? Both time and activity?

My watch reminds me to move to try and get 250 steps an hour, so hourly I try to get up and get some steps. However that's not an increased heart rate and etc.

I break up my day with 3x 30min walks where I run about 5min per 30min in spurts. No real science or thought process to the duration.

Also spend about 12 hours at a homemade standing desk[1]. It has really improved everything about my life since I started standing about a year ago.

[1]: https://nickjanetakis.com/blog/build-a-home-made-standing-de...

I use a Pomodoro Timer. Every 25 minutes I take a break. On the 4th break I have a grilled cheese with tomato sandwich.

http://www.food.com/recipe/grilled-cheese-tomato-sandwich-49...

