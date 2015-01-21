Worse: it is likely that nobody knows the "best" formula for physical-activity-unto-staying-young. Think about how difficult a problem this is.
And even if there were a plausible, scientifically defensible answer in terms of the effect of specific routines on a sample population, it's still very difficult to generally apply it.
There's room for good common sense here: do what makes you feel good, what seems to increase your fitness, and what you can do without causing serious injury.
Right?
Is it bad to feel out of breath? I quite enjoy it in certain contexts.
In other words, you can't exercise away an unhealthy life style.
That's very similar to diet. In fact, the big 3 (diet, exercise, and sleep) taken together are far greater than the sum of their parts.
As a developer with a full time job, and side projects, I can easily find myself sitting in a chair for 12+ hours a day. I recently purchased a standing desk, and will be using a timer to remind myself when to break for 15-20 minutes for outdoor exercise.
I have forced myself to limit eating out to once per week. And use a sleep tracker to track my sleep, holding myself to getting the right amount, on average, every month.
Where are the details?
Don't be fooled. Other studies showed that exercise doesn't negate the damage done by sitting:
Get off your butt, especially if you work on a computer. Take breaks to alternate between mental and physical activity.
It actually sounds pretty obvious when you state it like "the subjects that were more active were more healthy" -- we already know that should be the case generally.
My watch reminds me to move to try and get 250 steps an hour, so hourly I try to get up and get some steps. However that's not an increased heart rate and etc.
Also spend about 12 hours at a homemade standing desk[1]. It has really improved everything about my life since I started standing about a year ago.
