Nomiku (YC W15) Is Hiring a CMO or Director of Marketing

|Hello!
We're looking for a person with a great demand generation background to lead marketing at our consumer hardware platform cooking startup.
What we're looking for:
- Domain specific
- Has an ecommerce background
- Channel marketing experience
- An architect of deep campaigns
- Used to holding numbers in a previous similar role
- Communicates our brand and product fluently
Bonus if you've worked at a consumer hardware company or startup before.
Thanks for reading! My email is Lisa[at]Nomiku[dot]com to talk further.