Nomiku (YC W15) Is Hiring a CMO or Director of Marketing
Hello!

We're looking for a person with a great demand generation background to lead marketing at our consumer hardware platform cooking startup.

What we're looking for:

- Domain specific

- Has an ecommerce background

- Channel marketing experience

- An architect of deep campaigns

- Used to holding numbers in a previous similar role

- Communicates our brand and product fluently

Bonus if you've worked at a consumer hardware company or startup before.

Thanks for reading! My email is Lisa[at]Nomiku[dot]com to talk further.




