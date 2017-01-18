Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Snowden Does Not Deserve the Threat He Faces (nytimes.com)
Snowden Does Not Deserve the Threat He Faces (nytimes.com)
87 points by danielsiders 1 hour ago | 34 comments





OT - It would be nice to add what section of the paper this comes from to the HN title, in this case Opinion. People see the headline and the website and may assume that this is a New York Times article approved by the NYT Editors.

It's an op-ed from an editor at the paper responsible for breaking Snowden's story (The Guardian), and it's sitting on the front page of NYT as we speak – what more do you want?

The headline offers an opinion, which journalistic articles do not, but editorials do.

LOL. Did you even read the NYTimes during 2016?

A Snowden delivered in handcuffs would be a nice gift from Putin to Trump.

Not sure I follow the arguments against this – Snowden represents a bargaining chip in Russian international relations, by definition by being "wanted" makes Snowden an asset in the hands of Russia – this isn't a moral thing, beyond the calculus of how Russia's image is affected...

Why? Because he exposed the fact that my Bill of Rights is being eroded away to nothing?

There's not an asterisk at the bottom that says the above is null and void in the internet age.

True enough. But what does this have to do with GP's comment?

I took his point to be simply that, if Putin wants to boost Trump politically, and strengthen the connection between their administrations, then handing over Snowden might make sense. GP was just pointing out this possibility, not endorsing it.

If that was all he had done, it would be easier to support him. Unfortunately he went a little further than that, into territory that arguably is a national security issue.

Arguably, yes. I'd like to hear a real argument, other than "leaking stuff might make us less safe." The leaks are public, so it shouldn't be too hard to find specific instances where people were harmed.

Unfortunately he went a little further than that, into territory that arguably is a national security issue.

Correct. When the illegal, unaccountable, and extrajudicial surveillance powers documented by Snowden are turned on our elected representatives, which they inevitably will be, the concept of "national security" will be well and truly lost.

That's the real threat, the one that nobody ever talks about.

The Bill of Rights is just a piece of paper. What really matters is how the people in various government branches interpret it.

My point (and the point of the article) is rather than Obama is missing a chance to prevent a nice gift being offered to Trump.

Putin wont gift. Putin might trade. When Snowden gets delivered people are going to ask what did Mr. Trump gave in return. It would raise many eyebrows.

Not to mention once Snowden is in USA there will be far more attention to him and his issues in media and public. I will not be surprised of ACLU gets to raise 10X more money because of this event.

All good for liberty but bad to Washington's hatemongers.

Not to mention once Snowden is in USA there will be far more attention to him and his issues in media and public.

If Snowden is brought to the USA, you won't see or hear from him ever again. He'll be whisked quietly to Gitmo without any public announcement.

Does Obama have the option of restoring Snowden's passport just before the inauguration? He could frame it as "I hope he makes the right decision and comes home", and then Snowden silently makes it to Ecuadorian territory.

Snowden will probably end up dumped in the middle of the ocean like "Bin Laden" ostensibly was.

> Putin wont gift. Putin might trade.

How about weakening NATO?

An interesting comment from a French general: he thinks the best thing that can happen to NATO is actually the US pulling out of NATO. This would preserve the benefits of NATO (interoperability between all western armies) but would force Europeans to take their own defense seriously instead of relying on the US.

For those interested in more details, the podcast (in French): https://www.franceculture.fr/emissions/lesprit-public/la-def...

That makes me think it may actually happen.

You must be one of those "patriotic Americans".

It doesn't matter.

He's either "protected" in Russia or dead. I seriously doubt he could return to the US without suffering some horrible traumatic body-and-evidence-destroying "accident" ...

Honest question - do you truly think that could happen? I've no doubt certain individuals would like it to, but would the people in power allow it?

I personally suspect at this stage, his death would turn him into a martyr and the last thing the individuals operating these illegal surveillance programs want is more attention back on what they are doing.

I think the public has a short attention span. What if Snowden disappeared without a trace? He wouldn't be a martyr - intelligent people might assume that he's dead, and everyone else would be worried about the current distraction in media and entertainment.

I'm sure the USG would love to put him on trial if he would return to the USA.

Obama said as much in why he pardoned Manning and not Snowden, in that Manning has already gone through the justice system whereas Snowden has not.

I don't know how he could really do much more damage at this point. What would killing him achieve. And also can't they get him in Russia too? I mean in a country like that with all the mafia, etc. A few million would go a long way. I wonder how much Russia is protecting him from a CIA hit. In Russia he's much more of a threat as Putin's useful idiot than he would be on American soil. I am not saying he's a useful idiot, I am saying he's a useful idiot to Putin and that's why Putin has given him protection. Also I don't think that you hand over a chip like Snowden without serious concessions from the US. But could happen under Trump.

Assassinating someone on Russian soil is a great way to start a war. You seem to be assuming that it could be covered up successfully. History proves otherwise; all too often, the truth comes out eventually. And if he were assassinated, the party responsible would be fairly obvious early on, because there's only one country that would have the motivation to finance that operation.

Putin gives him protection because it lets him thumb his nose at the US.

Killing somebody on foreign soil opens you up to a whole can of worms that killing on your own soil doesn't, so regardless of whether or not he is being actively protected there is significant passive protection just by being there.

The US Govt kills people on foreign soil often, even in countries that we're not at war with. If we hear about it happening in Pakistan, where does it happen that we don't hear about? Also, you're assuming that the US Govt is rational and doesn't want an excuse to go to war with Russia or anyone else.


So are we to assume that the CIA wants Snowden dead, but they can't get a chance to kill him in Russia? I found that hard to believe. Maybe, there is some kind of commitment to the FSB (don't kill in the US, we won't go on a killing spree in Russian soil kind of deal), but even that I find it hard to believe. I also find very hard to believe the claim the the FSB somehow protects him.

Why on earth would the US government bother doing this and what 'evidence' is there to destroy? This weirdly popular idea that Snowden (or Assange, etc) are the targets of active, persistent USG plots to murder them doesn't make much sense. What could the US gain by this, for the hassle?

Assange perpetuates these ideas for publicity. Snowden likely fears for his safety (rightfully so; Trump's CIA pick has said he wants Snowden dead), but seems to be much less hysterical about hitmen and death.

I think that the risk of Assange ending in the US via Sweden, if he leaves the embassy is very real.

Maybe but that's hardly assassination.

It would probably be done to

1) get revenge (human nature)

2) scare other potential whistle blowers

Odd that, say, Daniel Ellsberg has lived to be 85 and has not been hit by a ninja CIA bus. No NSA anvil has fallen on James Bramford (age 70). And there are dozens of others you can think of. There's next to no evidence the US government operates in the way you assume with respect to such people. Why does Snowden suddenly get his own squad of assassins?

