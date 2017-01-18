reply
There's not an asterisk at the bottom that says the above is null and void in the internet age.
I took his point to be simply that, if Putin wants to boost Trump politically, and strengthen the connection between their administrations, then handing over Snowden might make sense. GP was just pointing out this possibility, not endorsing it.
Correct. When the illegal, unaccountable, and extrajudicial surveillance powers documented by Snowden are turned on our elected representatives, which they inevitably will be, the concept of "national security" will be well and truly lost.
That's the real threat, the one that nobody ever talks about.
Not to mention once Snowden is in USA there will be far more attention to him and his issues in media and public. I will not be surprised of ACLU gets to raise 10X more money because of this event.
All good for liberty but bad to Washington's hatemongers.
If Snowden is brought to the USA, you won't see or hear from him ever again. He'll be whisked quietly to Gitmo without any public announcement.
Does Obama have the option of restoring Snowden's passport just before the inauguration? He could frame it as "I hope he makes the right decision and comes home", and then Snowden silently makes it to Ecuadorian territory.
How about weakening NATO?
For those interested in more details, the podcast (in French): https://www.franceculture.fr/emissions/lesprit-public/la-def...
That makes me think it may actually happen.
He's either "protected" in Russia or dead. I seriously doubt he could return to the US without suffering some horrible traumatic body-and-evidence-destroying "accident" ...
I personally suspect at this stage, his death would turn him into a martyr and the last thing the individuals operating these illegal surveillance programs want is more attention back on what they are doing.
Obama said as much in why he pardoned Manning and not Snowden, in that Manning has already gone through the justice system whereas Snowden has not.
Putin gives him protection because it lets him thumb his nose at the US.
1) get revenge (human nature)
2) scare other potential whistle blowers
reply