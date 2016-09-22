reply
I know this observation has zero bearing on the data presented, but I also noticed that not a single child in those photos has anything resembling a smile. NONE of them look happy to be there.
NB I'm in Scotland, which does have a bit of a reputation for being a bit dour. ;-)
Edit: Maybe the photographer is bad at soliciting emotions from his subjects.
it's easy to police borders of a super tiny country in the middle of atlantic ocean, not interesting place for smugglers. (been there, and apart from Reykjavik whole island is almost completely empty with tiny closed villages here and there).
> A law was also passed prohibiting children aged between 13 and 16 from being outside after 10pm in winter and midnight in summer.
totalitarian approach, could be successful but also strapping every kid to the bed would prevent drug consumption. its a question how far will state go to remove freedom to protect citizens.
Could you elaborate why you come to this conclusion?
> it's easy to police borders of a super tiny country in the middle of atlantic ocean, not interesting place for smugglers.
Alcohol and cigarettes are not marked as contraband. There is no reason to assume smuggling had any effect on substance abuse.
> apart from Reykjavik whole island is almost completely empty with tiny closed villages here and there).
like most of the mid-west?
> totalitarian approach,
and forcing children to attend school for the majority of their waking day isn't? They haven't reach adult age yet and most people would agree that children are not able to fully appreciate the extend of their actions.
> its a question how far will state go to remove freedom to protect citizens.
Judging by the US 'war on drugs', I'd say US citizens are willing to remove many freedoms, children and adults alike.
I'm guessing you didn't know that roughly 70% of US cities also have a youth curfew in effect? (http://www.usmayors.org/publications/curfew.htm, from a 1995 study)
Good for Iceland that their teenagers don't smoke as much. But there is little information for other countries in there.
Smoking is going out of fashion pretty fast in USA too.
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2016/12/13/teens-d...
1. Using various policies, Iceland has been able to strongly reduce the amount of substance abuse in their country.
2. Other countries suffer from substance abuse as well
3. The article notes that the method is mostly data driven. This implies similar methods should apply to different countries.
How do you come to the conclusion that the information presented in the article is not applicable to other countries? Why would a racial dissimilar, larger and heterogeneous population not benefit from a data-driven approach to limit substance abuse?
I'd go the opposite way: because the populations are larger, noise has less influence on the data-driven approach and tests can be accelerated.
Source?
Yes, Smoking traditional tobacco is going out of fashion pretty much around the world. It's been replaced by the increasing popular E-Cigarrettes / "Vaping", which is also Tobacco and poses the same health risks as traditional tobacco.
Especially very prevalent among-st Teenagers and young people. Heavily marketed by Big Tobacco as "Safe".
This is wrong, and absolutely harmful information to spread. Cigarette smoking causes cancer through burning tobacco plant matter, a process that releases a variety of toxic chemicals. Vaporization of e-liquid does not burn tobacco plant matter, and thus doesn't have the same issues.
E-liquid is basically nicotine, glycerol and/or proplyene glycol solute, and flavoring. Nicotine replacement products aren't associated with cancer risk. The solute is much the same stuff as in asthma inhalers. There isn't really good research for the flavoring, but it's generally ingredients that are recognized as safe to put in food.
Overall, vaping is likely at least an order of magnitude safer than smoking. Probably two. That's not anywhere near "the same health risks as traditional tobacco." I'm personally more worried about spending lots of time near busy roads. If a policy causes X more people to vape per person that no longer smokes, X would have to be at least 100 for me to think it's a net negative.
I'm sorry, what? It may pose health risks, but I have not seen anything remotely resembling evidence it poses the same health risks as smoking or chewing.
