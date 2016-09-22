Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Iceland knows how to stop teen substance abuse (mosaicscience.com)
28 points by zdw 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite





TL;DR: Idle kids 'waste' their energy getting into self destructive behaviors. When the youthful energy is focused on a useful and valued skill, the chances of addictive behaviors is significantly lowered.

TL;DR 2: Using a continuous and meticulous data-driven approach, Iceland was able to positively exercise large-scale social change.

They cut smoking/drinking by providing facilities for after school programs for kids to sign up for, which presumably a large portion have been told to go by their parents (probably to stop them from smoking/drinking).

I know this observation has zero bearing on the data presented, but I also noticed that not a single child in those photos has anything resembling a smile. NONE of them look happy to be there.

Maybe it's a cultural thing but I don't always associate smiling with "happy". My wife were looking at some old pics of our son and we commented how happy he must have been in one of them because of how serious he looked!

NB I'm in Scotland, which does have a bit of a reputation for being a bit dour. ;-)

Please dont't base your worldview on american customs. In some countries, doing a forced smile for photos just isn't a thing

The photos in the article are not shot in-the-moment. The children pose in front of a camera, probably with lighting around. They don’t smile because they are in a kind of serious setting, look into a camera and do not interact with anyone.

Edit: Maybe the photographer is bad at soliciting emotions from his subjects.

very contained and rather unique place. very little of their success is transferable elsewhere though.

it's easy to police borders of a super tiny country in the middle of atlantic ocean, not interesting place for smugglers. (been there, and apart from Reykjavik whole island is almost completely empty with tiny closed villages here and there).

> A law was also passed prohibiting children aged between 13 and 16 from being outside after 10pm in winter and midnight in summer.

totalitarian approach, could be successful but also strapping every kid to the bed would prevent drug consumption. its a question how far will state go to remove freedom to protect citizens.

> very little of their success is transferable elsewhere though.

Could you elaborate why you come to this conclusion?

> it's easy to police borders of a super tiny country in the middle of atlantic ocean, not interesting place for smugglers.

Alcohol and cigarettes are not marked as contraband. There is no reason to assume smuggling had any effect on substance abuse.

> apart from Reykjavik whole island is almost completely empty with tiny closed villages here and there).

like most of the mid-west?

> totalitarian approach,

and forcing children to attend school for the majority of their waking day isn't? They haven't reach adult age yet and most people would agree that children are not able to fully appreciate the extend of their actions.

> its a question how far will state go to remove freedom to protect citizens.

Judging by the US 'war on drugs', I'd say US citizens are willing to remove many freedoms, children and adults alike.

What does border policing have to do with the article?

It's trendy right now sneak that sort of dog whistle racism into any discussion of social policy successes in northern european countries.

> totalitarian approach

I'm guessing you didn't know that roughly 70% of US cities also have a youth curfew in effect? (http://www.usmayors.org/publications/curfew.htm, from a 1995 study)

The last time I checked Iceland's population was 323,002 mostly homogeneous racially similar people in geographically and economically similar region.

Good for Iceland that their teenagers don't smoke as much. But there is little information for other countries in there.

Smoking is going out of fashion pretty fast in USA too.

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2016/12/13/teens-d...

I think it's rather peculiar to come to the conclusion that there is little information for other countries.

1. Using various policies, Iceland has been able to strongly reduce the amount of substance abuse in their country.

2. Other countries suffer from substance abuse as well

3. The article notes that the method is mostly data driven. This implies similar methods should apply to different countries.

How do you come to the conclusion that the information presented in the article is not applicable to other countries? Why would a racial dissimilar, larger and heterogeneous population not benefit from a data-driven approach to limit substance abuse?

I'd go the opposite way: because the populations are larger, noise has less influence on the data-driven approach and tests can be accelerated.

With a population as small as iceland's there is no such thing as anonymity. Maybe these policies would work in a small town without much population turnover? Cultural context of cultural policies is actually really important. What works in Japan might not work in Springfield. Data driven is very good though, the temptation to reclassify failure as success on such problems is extremely high, unfortunately - and I am absolutely not being critical of those who are genuinely making the attempt to improve socail conditions - it's a human failing we all have. The road to hell is paved in good intentions etc. etc.

If you're trying to argue that Iceland's population is therefore just not culturally predisposed to juvenile delinquency, underage drinking, smoking, or drug abuse, you must have missed the part where Iceland started out with high measured levels of those things, then staged interventions, and wound up with low levels of those things.

"mostly homogeneous racially similar people"

Arf. Arf.

I appreciate your joke but I don't think the HN populace gets the full context because there are a couple of steps that need to happen to connect the parent quote and your punchline.

> Smoking is going out of fashion pretty fast in USA too.

Source?

Yes, Smoking traditional tobacco is going out of fashion pretty much around the world. It's been replaced by the increasing popular E-Cigarrettes / "Vaping", which is also Tobacco and poses the same health risks as traditional tobacco.

Especially very prevalent among-st Teenagers and young people. Heavily marketed by Big Tobacco as "Safe".

Sources:

1) CDC: Tobacco Use Among Middle and High School Students — United States, 2011–2015: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/65/wr/mm6514a1.htm?s_cid=mm...

1) England: Smoking rate continues to decrease while vaping gains in popularity http://www.vapingpost.com/2016/09/22/england-smoking-rate-co...

2) The good news is that cigarettes are out these days. The bad news is that tobacco is still in. http://www.teenvogue.com/story/vaping-tobacco-popularity

>E-Cigarrettes / "Vaping", which is also Tobacco and poses the same health risks as traditional tobacco.

This is wrong, and absolutely harmful information to spread. Cigarette smoking causes cancer through burning tobacco plant matter, a process that releases a variety of toxic chemicals. Vaporization of e-liquid does not burn tobacco plant matter, and thus doesn't have the same issues.

E-liquid is basically nicotine, glycerol and/or proplyene glycol solute, and flavoring. Nicotine replacement products aren't associated with cancer risk. The solute is much the same stuff as in asthma inhalers. There isn't really good research for the flavoring, but it's generally ingredients that are recognized as safe to put in food.

Overall, vaping is likely at least an order of magnitude safer than smoking. Probably two. That's not anywhere near "the same health risks as traditional tobacco." I'm personally more worried about spending lots of time near busy roads. If a policy causes X more people to vape per person that no longer smokes, X would have to be at least 100 for me to think it's a net negative.

> poses the same health risks as traditional tobacco

I'm sorry, what? It may pose health risks, but I have not seen anything remotely resembling evidence it poses the same health risks as smoking or chewing.

Vaping might have some health risks, especially with some of the flavoured juices, but it is very much more safe than tobacco.

You sound like the US government, somehow redefining the word tabacco to include things which have nothing to do with tabacco.

burning leaves doesn't produce same amount of harmful stuff as vaping (which still isn't healthy, but com on, lets use some common sense here)

