|Ask HN: How are you handling multi-user edits? Whiteboard? Mod Queue?
1 point by overcast 17 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I'm currently working on a web app, that while simple in nature, requires input for dimension information on various widgets.
While I have probably 90% of the bulk already imported, the task of a single person actively seeking out all future widgets, and corresponding parts that fit, is impossible.
I want site users to have the ability to update information as needed, that is not destructive.
Submit changes to mod queue?
Whiteboard pattern to show them changes as they come in?
It will be basic information like length, width, height, name.
Thanks guys!
