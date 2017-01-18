I'd definitely agree that at this point Go is better for network services, and the learning curve / documentation / infrastructure of Rust is a bit scattered. I believe that as Rust matures it'll be better for the non-server stuff (no GC, etc.) and eventually become competitive with Go in this space. I'm quite fond of both languages, though!
What I do think is a fair point is Rust's learning curve. With that in mind I would like to suggest a third alternative: Nim.
Support for epoll/kqueue/IOCP has been in Nim's standard library for a while now and is already very mature. The learning curve is probably somewhere between Rust and Go. In addition Nim also offers a GC that is predictable and controllable.
C++ helps somewhat, if you are familiar with RAII usage in it.
I mean he also says that rust has no good epoll/select abstraction, which is wrong.
And also "a welter of half-solutions in third-party crates but describe no consensus about which to adopt"
I think he didn't researched well enough.
I mean it would be the same as saying that there is no good way to create a custom non blocking dns server with pure java/scala (no external library used).
Rust has https://tokio.rs/ and everbody who even looked into network services with rust, stumbled across it.
Well maybe for his goals and contributor base go is prefered and that is ok, but well this article is more or less written as a rant against rust, that he/she/it does not agree with the generel design/documentation/whatever of rust.
In fact I also think that the tooling of rust sucks. rust is a language which shines with extremly good tooling. I mean rust has a godlike package manager and every tooling gets better and better.
Compared to go where the package management just sucks but the tooling even IDE completion is extremly great.
P.S.: I would not want to have a garbage collected ntp server. But for a lot of things I thing Go would be a good fit, even when it would not be my tool of choice.
"Announcing Tokio 0.1 ... The 0.1 release is a beta quality release. ... This release also represents a point of relative stability for the library, which has been undergoing frequent breaking changes up until now. While we do intend to eventually publish a 0.2 release with breaking changes ..."
I'm not trying to take a dump on the project (breaking changes are expected and welcome for new projects), but it is obvious a lot of the Rust ecosystem is in a very immature state. Probably much to immature to base an ntp server on.
That said, as pointed out in the previous discussion about this, C doesn't have epoll in the core language (it isn't even in the standard library), and Rust can call the C epoll function directly on the platforms that have it.
I do think that the majority of the resistance though is that the author could not get productive with Rust in 4 days. For that reason, even though the epoll and documentation issues might clear up, I don't think the author would ever select Rust, not matter how much time has passed.
Which as I write, I realize that I think that Rust would be better, lack of easy on-boarding aside.
He could also use Java. It has a 'pauseless' GC in Fedora Core's OpenJDK (Shenandoah). It has an epoll abstraction in the core library. It has libraries for doing things like async DNS requests already.
It would be nice sometimes if these A vs B comparisons were a bit wider.
