Ask HN: What clothing brands do you wear?
2 points by johnbas 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I run an apparel manufacturing company and I'm looking to develop amazing t-shirts and sweaters and work-wearable sweatpants for the start-up community. Let me know what you guys look for in purchasing clothes~





I mostly don't even think about brands. But I'm totally non-fashion-conscious. I think the jeans I'm wearing right now are Wrangler, and the shirt is the Target house-brand. shrug

