It took 8.4 seconds to load the Reddit front page on my phone. Hacker News took 1.1 seconds. This feels like advice from the overweight gym teacher on how to do pushups.
The desktop Reddit site took 2.2 seconds over the same connection, by the way. It seems like it would be much more valuable to optimize whatever is taking up >75% of page time on mobile.
But regardless, what does the second page load take? What does the 3rd take?
For many people, they go on reddit and stay on there for a significant amount of time. So that first page load is much less impactful, especially if it can enable them to have faster "pageloads" while on the site. If the site is optimized for them, then having the image/text post load in a fraction of a second, and the comments in under a second (which it does for me) seems like a good bet.
But just to throw my experience in with the others, I'm getting much faster load times. Timed using the chrome dev tools connected to my phone, it takes 2.76 seconds to the "load" event and about 3 seconds until it's fully usable. (cache disabled, 4g tmobile network, high-end android phone, obviously these will be much worse on slower phones, slower networks, etc...)
They just released for beta a new mod-mail that is unusable, so I'm guessing this new trendy but shitty design will eventually replace the whole site. I don't know what will happen after that, but I won't stick around to see it.
which they insist (for me anyway) on every single page I load.
General guidelines: Always doubt advice from startup folks. Usually the more unicorn and hype they are, the less qualified they actually are.
Basically, they grow by recruiting a lot of people (most inexperienced in average) and grow in all directions without a plan. To caricature, it's like a big playground.
T 0: white page
T 5: to see the reddit header with logo, the rest of the page is still white
T 16: to see the bar stating that I should use the app, click on the tiny mobile site link
T 25: page visible behind the "app" bar stating I should use the app
T 32: the bar is gone, and the site is "usable"
54 x R3.2xlarge EC2 instances
On demand = $314,571.6/year
w/ 1 year term = $166,860/year
w/ 3 year term = $110,340/year
w/ convertible 3 year term = $150,174/year
Is that a lot? Seems like a lot
(This is a joke please. Understand it as such. I know reddit has the problems it has because it is severely understaffed)
