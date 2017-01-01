Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Caching at Reddit (redditblog.com)
Caching at Reddit (redditblog.com)
64 points by d23 2 hours ago | 16 comments





> Performance matters.

It took 8.4 seconds to load the Reddit front page on my phone. Hacker News took 1.1 seconds. This feels like advice from the overweight gym teacher on how to do pushups.

The desktop Reddit site took 2.2 seconds over the same connection, by the way. It seems like it would be much more valuable to optimize whatever is taking up >75% of page time on mobile.

For starters, that's not really on-topic here as this is a post about the server side's caching, having nothing to do really with any client issues.

But regardless, what does the second page load take? What does the 3rd take?

For many people, they go on reddit and stay on there for a significant amount of time. So that first page load is much less impactful, especially if it can enable them to have faster "pageloads" while on the site. If the site is optimized for them, then having the image/text post load in a fraction of a second, and the comments in under a second (which it does for me) seems like a good bet.

But just to throw my experience in with the others, I'm getting much faster load times. Timed using the chrome dev tools connected to my phone, it takes 2.76 seconds to the "load" event and about 3 seconds until it's fully usable. (cache disabled, 4g tmobile network, high-end android phone, obviously these will be much worse on slower phones, slower networks, etc...)

I'm a long-time Reddit user (10+ years on my oldest account) and a mod of several subs, including a 50K+. It is with great sadness that I say this, but Reddit is rapidly moving in the direction of pulling a Digg v4.

They just released for beta a new mod-mail that is unusable, so I'm guessing this new trendy but shitty design will eventually replace the whole site. I don't know what will happen after that, but I won't stick around to see it.

maybe the additional time is to serve the full page notice "DO YOU WANT TO USE THE APP"

which they insist (for me anyway) on every single page I load.

> This feels like advice from the overweight gym teacher on how to do pushups.

General guidelines: Always doubt advice from startup folks. Usually the more unicorn and hype they are, the less qualified they actually are.

Basically, they grow by recruiting a lot of people (most inexperienced in average) and grow in all directions without a plan. To caricature, it's like a big playground.

On my iphone 5 (yes I realize thats old), the mobile website straight up doesn't load at all, just a blank white screen. I wonder how much device testing they've done...

Another point of data, on mobile, navigating to reddit.com:

T 0: white page

T 5: to see the reddit header with logo, the rest of the page is still white

T 16: to see the bar stating that I should use the app, click on the tiny mobile site link

T 25: page visible behind the "app" bar stating I should use the app

T 32: the bar is gone, and the site is "usable"

Beyond performance, the entire reddit mobile experience is terrible anyway. It's advised to use the unofficial 'reddit is fun' app which is simply amazing in comparison.

reddit has i.reddit.com (old mobile page) that is faster then the new one. i hope they dont turn that off because i use it sometimes. the new one is just slow.

The pain of static slab allocation is real! Changing usage patterns causing problems can be tricky to track down too; mcsauna looks helpful for this. Upgrading to memcached 1.4.25 and running with "slab_reassign,slab_automove,lru_crawler,lru_maintainer" was a huge improvement for our primary memcached cluster at Eventbrite.

Are those visualizations done in Grafana?

Some back of the envelope math for their caching costs:

54 x R3.2xlarge EC2 instances

On demand = $314,571.6/year

w/ 1 year term = $166,860/year

w/ 3 year term = $110,340/year

w/ convertible 3 year term = $150,174/year

Is that a lot? Seems like a lot

For a text link site that lets you vote submissions up and down? Yes that's a lot. I'm sure a lot of the decisions at reddit corp were along the lines of, "well, we can't go back and change that now, so let's do whatever we need to fix it and move forward" AKA lots of RAM and caching all over the place.

Taking into account how reddit performs, I'll take this as a guide on how not to use cache.

(This is a joke please. Understand it as such. I know reddit has the problems it has because it is severely understaffed)

Honestly I do recall periods when reddit wasn't performing particularly well but recently it's seemed fine to me.

For me all pages take 3+ seconds to load (generation time), which means reddit is easily the slowest site I visit.

